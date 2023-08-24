Comedian Celeste Ntuli has ventured into the online space and announced that she'll be podcasting

For the very first time, Celeste will be paying homage to her childhood icon, the late Brenda Fassie

Celeste Ntuli said she'll be addressing various relevant topics, having conversations and a lot of laughs on her podcast

Comedian Celeste Ntuli shared that she had ventured into podcasting. She said she would be bringing a broad range of topics and conversations. Image: @celestentuli

The digital space has taken over almost everything, and comedian Celeste Ntuli made sure she gets current with her latest venture. Having made her name known locally and internationally, Celeste shifted to podcasting.

Celeste ventures into podcasting

Comedian Celeste Ntuli's new podcast is getting fans excited and she's shared some details about what to expect.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Celeste Ntuli says she wants the podcast to be about comedy. Celeste will bring a wide range of topics and conversations to the platform.

Celeste said:

“I'm about to do everything online. I'm on TikTok but I haven't been using those spaces well so I'm getting myself into stuff I never thought I would do. I am starting to slightly enjoy and understand it. I'm a student in that regard.

"I want humour to drive my podcast. I want it to be a comedy podcast, that's the element I'm putting into it. Haven't pinned the date yet because it's been difficult with the people I want to work with, they are also busy but it has to be soon rather than later."

The comedian also shared that on her 44th birthday, she prepared a comedy special titled Celeste Ntuli & Da Big Dudes at the Emperors Palace Centre Court in Kempton Park on Friday, 25 August 2023.

Celeste pays homage to Brenda Fassie

Celeste Ntuli will pay homage to her childhood icon, Brenda Fassie.

“She was my role model, I liked her as a woman. She was fascinating to me and most South Africans. She was our Beyoncé. Obviously, I'm not singing, but I've got a band bringing the musical element and playing a couple of her songs.

"More than anything it will be stories and antidotes, going down memory lane, and because I'm a comedian, of course, I'm going to keep it funny. It will not necessarily be talking about her because I didn't know her that well but the influence will be there," Celeste said.

Celeste Ntuli bags a new gig

The comedian made her debut on Sunday, 29 January 2023.

