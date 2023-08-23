Songtress Lira has made remarkable progress since she suffered a stroke 16 months ago

She recorded her road to recovery and posted it on Facebook, showing gratitude for life

Her post received an enormous amount of feedback, with her fans clapping for her

Lira has shared her recovery progress with her fans and followers since her stroke in 2022. Images: @miss_lira

Award-winning singer Lerato Molapo, popularly known as Lira, continues to be a motivational force beyond her music.

Lira reveals her progress chart 16 months after her stroke

The Feel Good hitmaker posted a piece of paper which she used to chart every word she would learn on Facebook:

"Today I found this list of words I could say. I started this list from end of April 2022. I would keep adding to the list whenever I learnt a new word. By end of May, I could say so many words I didn’t bother with adding to the list.

"I am reminded of how hard I had to work. I’m proud of myself. After 16 months- I’m speaking about my stroke recovery journey to audiences, I’m able to read and write this post. I’m so blessed."

Here is a picture of her inspirational post:

Lira suffers a stroke in Germany

She took to Instagram to update worried fans about how she suffered a stroke in Germany and had to endure her diagnosis alone as she arrived before her band.

She said the sensation that started around 4:15 PM lasted about 15 minutes, and nobody suspected anything as she walked perfectly fine. The problem was flagged when she became inaudible.

Lira's fans proud of her recovery

Her fans flooded her with these messages celebrating as her speech returned:

@Nosipho Gasa praised:

"You are such a blessing sis! This is the Lord's doing and it is marvellous in our eyes!"

@Zola Hashatsi was inspired:

"So inspired Ausi Lerato. Bless you, and your soul, mind, spirit and being this is amazing."

@Mamoloko Maponya encouraged her:

"You don't know how much you inspire people like me who are experiencing some things. Keep doing well."

@Nádia Malyon complimented:

"Well done and keep it up. Hard work definitely pays off!

@Balindile Dudu Sibanda pledged:

"We love you regardless."

@Nondumiso MaZungu Khoza said:

"Well done queen."

@Victor Nihia added:

"Warrior Princess! Hugs."

