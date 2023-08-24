Lady Zamar caused another emotional stir when she appeared on Showmax's Unfollowed

The Love Is Blind star got candid about the social media backlash she received after her sexual assault claims

She trended number one for hours after her appearance, with some people pledging their alliance

Speaking to Briefly News, she said she is ready to put the chapter behind her

Lady Zamar got candid on Showmax's first episode of 'Unfollowed' about the cyberbullying she experienced after she accused Sjava of sexual assault. Images: @leondonovan, @haus_of_visual

Lady Zamar's unfiltered and heartbreaking confession might have changed the narrative of how Mzansi views her.

Lady Zamar gets candid on Unfollowed

She appeared on the first episode of the Showmax show about the rife cancel culture in South Africa.

Speaking to Thembekile Mrototo, she detailed how she was cyberbullied after opening up about her alleged sexual assault by Indlalifa hitmaker Sjava:

“My team had said, ‘Listen, people will not believe you because of the time,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I understand that. But this is not about whether people believe me or not.’ It was a matter of my safety. I knew that as long as I kept his secret, I would be at his mercy.”

Watch part of the interview below:

Lady Zamar says that she's ready to move on

When asked for a comment about the episode, she told Briefly News that going forward, she will only be speaking about doing her best with her music:

"This ordeal has taken up so many years of my life publicly and personally and had as a consequence stolen the joy of creating and sharing music with and for my fans."

Zamar said she is glad and ready to share her soul and thoughts in music and other things she finds dear with the Zamar Nation, whom she also thanked:

"It’s been an incredibly long journey filled with many challenges. I am overjoyed that I have an incredible support structure in my life."

Tweeps stand by Lady Zamar after Unfollowed

The Castles singer received new backing after her story on the show, after enduring extreme cyberbullying since her allegation.

@Beaverhausen___ said:

"I believe Lady Zamar. #Unfollowed."

@Dineo43267891 was sighted:

"Thank you for the interview Lady Zamar, it gave me a different perspective about you and women as a whole. I admire your strength and advocacy to live your truth unapologetically #Unfollowed."

@poppyoctavia4 said:

"I'm so proud of Lady Zamar. It takes courage to speak about this even after all the backlash from social media."

@DeenickJ praised her:

"She was brave to do this sit down hey. Like listen, you can tell it took a lot for her to even sit and speak about it. #Unfollowed."

@Sebastian_McRam said a prayer:

"I pray for Lady Zamar to find strength. #Unfollowed."

Lady Zamar confronts mental illness

In another Briefly News story, the singer spoke about her depression after the NPA withdrew her changes against Sjava.

She said it took help from a psychiatrist and psychologist to understand that what happened wasn't her fault and to deal with PTSD.

She added that she will always believe her version of the story, even if she's the only one.

