Lady Zamar has broken her silence about her mental health since her charges against Ngempela hitmaker, Sjava were withdrawn

The Love is Blind singer says she is diagnosed with depression and PTSD but has received counselling

She says the fact that the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to drop the charges does not erase her version of events

Lady Zamar is starting to open up about her mental health after her controversy with Sjava and cyber-bullies. Images: @lady_zamar, @sjava_atm.

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar says the fact that her abuse case was withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) doesn't change the fact that she is a victim.

Lady Zamar becomes a victim of cyberbullying

Singer Yamikani Janet Banda, who goes by the name Lady Zamar came under harsh social media scrutiny when she claimed on Instagram to have been abused by fellow artist, Sjava when the pair were allegedly in a relationship.

The claims divided social media, but Lady Zamar soon was the enemy of socials, catching smoke every time Sjava trends.

Hitmaker finds new ways to heal

According to the City Press, the Collide singer says the decision taken by the NPA to withdraw the claims has made things very difficult for her. She has managed to confront her mental health issues after being diagnosed with compound PTSD and depression in 2020.

She says her break from music has somewhat helped her deal with the trauma of the abuse. She adds that she's seen psychiatrists and psychologists who made her understand that the ordeal was not her fault:

"I’ve forgiven myself for being ignorant, for not realising that a lot of people are bad people. I’ve forgiven myself for not being confident in myself. I saw that I could stand up to everybody and the monsters around me.”

Here are some tweets about Lady Zamar's mental health since the Sjava controversy:

@Post94kid reminded her:

"Lady Zamar apologise for what you did to Sjava. Deactivating your social media accounts will help keep your mental health stable. The masses won't stop coming for you until you apologize."

@Lady_Zamar said:

"Taking care of your mental health should stay your number one priority even in this season of festivities, laughter, dancing, music, food and fun… have a happy and safe December everyone ❤️"

@qebow_g encouraged her:

"Bathong baby. ♥️ Please don’t break down, leave social media if necessary. I am just looking out for your emotional well-being and mental health. I love you & do go off if it gets overwhelming."

@TrueOrFake5 said:

@Lady_Zamar baby girl just stay strong and take care of yourself. You are older and wiser now so just take care of your mental health. The past is the past look to the future, no one is perfect not even life judges."

It is not all hate for Lady Zamar

In a different Briefly News report, Mzansi showered the singer with warm birthday wishes as the hitmaker turned 28 in June.

Announcing her special day on Twitter , tweeps sent warm messages, encouraging her to ignore the "hate" she has been receiving and allow the flow of love in her space.

