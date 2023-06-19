South African singer Lady Zamar shared a Twitter post celebrating adding another year to her age

The Love Is Blind hitmaker dropped a snap showing her wearing a beautiful dress, and many peeps flooded her comments

Mzansi sent genuine birthday wishes and told her to ignore the "hate" she's been receiving from Sjava's fans

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Lady Zamar has announced that she is turning a year old on 19 June 2023.

Mzansi has sent genuine birthday wishes to Lady Zamar despite her woes with Sjava. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, the Collide hitmaker shared a snap showing her rocking a floral trapeze dress. In the caption, she revealed that she is celebrating her birthday.

Lady Zamar tweeted:

"It’s my birthday today"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi sends Lady Zamar sweet birthday messages

Lady Zamar's comments section was finally full of love. In the past few months, Mzansi has been dragging the star for the sexual assault accusations she made against Sjava.

Even when Lady Zamar posted nothing related to the allegations, Sjava's fans brought up the topic. The trolls became so much that the singer had to disable her Twitter comments, but she has turned them on again.

On her 28th birthday, it seems like the trolls let her celebrate peacefully.

@Aubrey_Senyolo said:

"Happy Birthday, Lady Zamar I hope your day is filled with lots of love. May all of your wishes come true. #HappyBirthdayZamar"

@Mphomary1732672 shared:

"Happy birthday, my love. I enjoy your album, and keep shining. Ignore the haters xoxo"

@mdlalose1331 posted:

"Happy birthday, and may the new year bring untold joy, love and peace."

@MalungisaYawa3 replied:

"Happy birthday, sweet girl. May God bless you with many years to come."

@MolatediRich commented:

"Happy birthday, my crush. Enjoy your birthday to the fullest. I love you."

@akani_ndobe also said:

"I wish you a very happy birthday!"

@MpoloMohafa_ added:

"Happy birthday, Sis. Enjoy your day ❤️

Lady Zamar and Sjava's sexual assault allegations in a nutshell

All hell broke loose in Mzansi when Lady Zamar claimed Sjava forced himself on her at a hotel in Thohoyandou in 2017.

However, Lady Zamar reported the sexual assault two years later, which was in 2019, leaving many people doubtful. Peeps were more than convinced that Sjava didn't molest her when the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) threw the sexual assault case out of court in 2020, reported IOL.

Three years later, Sjava's fans still believe Lady Zamar did their fave dirty, and they refuse to let her serious accusations slide.

Prince Kaybee thanks Mzansi fans for their birthday wishes, peeps praise DJ’s new album Music Theory

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee appreciated South Africans for their sweet birthday wishes and messages in a touching post.

The DJ dropped his 6th album on 15 June, according to slikouronlife.co.za, a day on which he also celebrated his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News