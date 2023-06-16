Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to acknowledge and appreciate the heartfelt birthday wishes and messages he received from his fans

The Club Controller DJ dropped his 6th album on 15 June, which coincided with his birthday

Fans eagerly expressed their satisfaction with the new album, praising Prince Kaybee for delivering a masterpiece; some fans wished him a happy belated birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Prince Kaybee thanked Mzansi for their birthday wishes. Images: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee appreciated South Africans for their sweet birthday wishes and messages in a touching post.

Prince Kaybee appreciated Mzansi fans who wished him a happy birthday

The DJ dropped his 6th album on 15 June, according to slikouronlife.co.za, a day on which he also celebrated his birthday.

Posting on Twitter, Kaybee wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Saw all the beautiful birthday messages from you all. The boy appreciates and loves each and every one of you. Happy Prince Kaybee Day and I hope you enjoying the new music❤️"

Mzansi praised the FJ's new album calling it a masterpiece

Mzansi commented expressing their satisfaction with the DJ's new album; other fans wished the Banomoya hitmaker a belated birthday:

@JTMahlangu10 said:

"Happy Birthday boss "

@sexyboy_spha tweeted:

"Happy birthday to the Prince the hitmaker "

@fransmonare95 said:

"Happiest Birthday to you "

@ChreezyRay said:

"Happy birthday poi... Have a splendid day."

@magiftanah said:

"Happy birthday, bro, you delivered a masterpiece "

@LaChocolataCee said:

"Happiest birthday to you music genius ✨✨. More blessings to you ❤️"

@Dilo_Uhuru23 tweeted:

"Happiest birthday to my fav ❤️ DJ of all time ❤️❤️"

@frank_pimping said:

"Happy birthday my G More life and more blessings oh yeah more music too @PrinceKaybee_SA."

Prince Kaybee Discusses Anxiety After Announcing New Album ’Music Theory’s Release Date, Mzansi Comforts Him

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Prince Kaybee discussing his anxiety after announcing his album release date.

Prince Kaybee is feeling the pressure after dropping the release date for his next full album, Music Theory.

According to Kaya 959, Kaybee stunned his fans when he announced that they should expect his new album to hit the music streaming services on his birthday, 15 June.

However, it seems like the announcement has brought unwanted stress for Prince Kaybee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News