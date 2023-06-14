Gospel Singer and Pastor Khaya Mthethwa Shares Heartwarming Pictures With His Son Oyinkosi in Cute Post
- South African gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa melted hearts with adorable snapshots of his son Oyinkosi in a Father's Day tribute
- Fans showered Mthethwa with love and admiration as they commented on the heartwarming pictures, expressing their delight and appreciation
- Mthethwa's response revealed the fulfilment he found in being a father, emphasizing the joy and significance of his role in his son's life
South African gospel sensation Khaya Mthethwa melted hearts as he shared adorable snapshots with his son Oyinkosi.
Khaya Mthethwa shared cut snaps with his son, Oyinkosi in a Twitter post
The singer who has recently divorced former Miss South Africa Ntando Kunene, according to news24, shared pics with their child at school, seemingly working on a present for Father's Day.
In a touching post, Mthethwa captioned the tweet:
"Last one with my Oyiza ❤️ - #FathersDayAtSchool."
The heartfelt post melted the hearts of South Africans
The heartwarming pictures captured their special bond, showcasing the joys of fatherhood. The tweet captivated fans who went on to comment:
@Nelisiwe_music tweeted:
"Ncoh this is too beautiful Khaya "
@KciCharlie said:
"So cute "
Msuthukazi
@Nceba_27 said:
"❤"
@Charmaine_Duma added:
"Nabahle nkosi."
@Inigo_za commented:
"Keep uploading evidence so that we can back you the day they accuse you of being deadbeat."
One fan, @just_hlo said:
I love this so much my friend bandla #Fatherhood"
To which the pastor and singer replied:
"So fulfilling."
Khaya Mthethwa says divorcing Ntando Kunene has been the hardest decision of his life: “I really struggled”
Emtee shoots his shot at Pearl Thusi amid scandalous divorce from Nicole Chinsamy, Mzansi unimpressed
In related stories, Briefly News reported on Mthethwa opening up on his divorce from his model ex-wife, Ntando Kunene.
Khaya Mthethwa recently opened up about what he went through after divorcing his wife and baby mama Ntando Kunene.
The gospel singer who was a guest on Mpoomy Ledwaba's famous podcast Wisdom & Wellness admitted that going through the divorce was difficult.
Going through a divorce can be difficult for people, especially celebrities as they also have to deal with social media scrutiny and trolls. Speaking to Mpoomy Lewaba during the recent episode of Wisdom & Wellness, Khaya Mthethwa said it was an awakening period for him.
Source: Briefly News