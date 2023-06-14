South African gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa melted hearts with adorable snapshots of his son Oyinkosi in a Father's Day tribute

Fans showered Mthethwa with love and admiration as they commented on the heartwarming pictures, expressing their delight and appreciation

Mthethwa's response revealed the fulfilment he found in being a father, emphasizing the joy and significance of his role in his son's life

Gospel Singer and pastor Khaya Mthethwa posted a cute pic with his son Oyinkosi. Images: @khayamthethwa

South African gospel sensation Khaya Mthethwa melted hearts as he shared adorable snapshots with his son Oyinkosi.

Khaya Mthethwa shared cut snaps with his son, Oyinkosi in a Twitter post

The singer who has recently divorced former Miss South Africa Ntando Kunene, according to news24, shared pics with their child at school, seemingly working on a present for Father's Day.

In a touching post, Mthethwa captioned the tweet:

"Last one with my Oyiza ❤️ - #FathersDayAtSchool."

The heartfelt post melted the hearts of South Africans

The heartwarming pictures captured their special bond, showcasing the joys of fatherhood. The tweet captivated fans who went on to comment:

@Nelisiwe_music tweeted:

"Ncoh this is too beautiful Khaya "

@KciCharlie said:

"So cute "

Msuthukazi

@Nceba_27 said:

"❤"

@Charmaine_Duma added:

"Nabahle nkosi."

@Inigo_za commented:

"Keep uploading evidence so that we can back you the day they accuse you of being deadbeat."

One fan, @just_hlo said:

I love this so much my friend bandla #Fatherhood"

To which the pastor and singer replied:

"So fulfilling."

Khaya Mthethwa says divorcing Ntando Kunene has been the hardest decision of his life: “I really struggled”

In related stories, Briefly News reported on Mthethwa opening up on his divorce from his model ex-wife, Ntando Kunene.

Khaya Mthethwa recently opened up about what he went through after divorcing his wife and baby mama Ntando Kunene.

The gospel singer who was a guest on Mpoomy Ledwaba's famous podcast Wisdom & Wellness admitted that going through the divorce was difficult.

Going through a divorce can be difficult for people, especially celebrities as they also have to deal with social media scrutiny and trolls. Speaking to Mpoomy Lewaba during the recent episode of Wisdom & Wellness, Khaya Mthethwa said it was an awakening period for him.

