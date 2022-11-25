Khaya Mthethwa's journey to becoming a world-renowned singer has not been easy. The star had to overcome obstacles such as his parents' refusal to accept his singing passion. However, once he made his way into the South African music industry, he quickly blew up and broke down barriers for many Mzansi musicians who debuted after him.

Khaya Mthethwa's career has been remarkable to watch unfold. From his 'Idols SA' days to becoming a megastar.

Khaya Mthethwa is a leading Mzansi gospel musician who has worked hard to become an award-winning artist.

The star might not have many awards, but he made a significant contribution to the music industry by becoming the first black South African to win Idols SA.

Khaya's victory in the singing competition broke down barriers for other black singers who entered Idols SA after him. Idols SA winners such as Karabo Mogane, Yanga Sobetwa, and Thapelo Molomo prove that Khaya's 2012 win was for every black child with a dream.

1. Where did Khaya Mthethwa's love of music come from?

Khayelihle Nkosinathi Mthethwa was born on 25 November 1987, to a Christian family in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Themba and Lulu Mthethwa, the singer's parents, are pastors at Umlazi Oasis Fellowship Centre.

Khaya's Christian upbringing has shaped not only the man he is today but also his musical journey. Khaya began his music career in the gospel industry because of the church environment he grew up in.

Despite having taken on the role of choir director at his parents' church, it was difficult for Khaya to pursue a career in music.

According to ZAlebs, Khaya's parents opposed his desire to pursue music. The publication further reported that Khaya failed to convince his parents to let him chase his dream. He instead enrolled at Varsity College to study project management.

2. When did Khaya Mthethwa join Joyous Celebration?

Khaya's time as a member of the legendary South African gospel group, Joyous Celebration, hardly ever gets discussed, even though it was one of his significant breaks in the music industry.

Khaya first appeared as a backing vocalist on an album by Joyous Celebration co-founder Mthunzi Namba. In the album Mercy, the singer took on the vocal position of Tenor.

Surprisingly, he was asked to join the recording of Joyous Celebration's 15th instalment, dubbed My Gift, two days before the big day. In the album, Khaya had a duet with Mthunzi called Jesus lover of my soul.

Khaya was a member of the legendary Mzansi ensemble for instalments 15, 16, and 17. He appeared as a guest singer in the 17th one.

Khaya's two-medley performance on Joyous 16 is considered one of his most renowned stages on Joyous Celebration.

The star performed the opening medley, alternating between energetic songs.

3. When did Khaya win Idols SA?

Khaya made history when he won Idols SA as the first black South African.

In 2012, the Mkhulu Msebenzi hitmaker entered Season 8 of the competition to experiment with different music genres. The star decided after he joined Joyous Celebration.

In the final episode of the singing competition, he triumphed over Melissa Allison of Port Elizabeth. About Entertainment reported that Khaya received more than 80% of the public vote.

Khaya's victory was a watershed moment in Mzansi. Even political parties congratulated him. The Inkatha Freedom Party of KwaZulu-Natal issued the following statement:

"On behalf of the IFP Youth Brigade and all young South Africans I offer congratulations of the highest order to Khaya on winning Idols 2012. His victory should be celebrated by all South Africans for his victory is a wonderful example of how a successful democracy functions. We wish him well as he prepares to take his career to new heights. He is guaranteed of our support,"

4. Khaya Mthethwa has what hit songs and albums?

Khaya Mthethwa has four albums to his credit. He released The Uprising in 2014, The Dawn in 2018, All About Jesus in 2018, and Art & Worship in 2022. All these releases followed his debut album, For You, which he released in 2012.

Khaya's biggest hit in the gospel industry came from the All About Jesus album, which featured his church choir, Oasis Worship. When Mkhulu Msebezi hit the airwaves in South Africa, it took over.

Speaking to IOL about what inspired the All About Jesus project, Khaya said:

“Hillsong is a church and that’s how they started off, but now they are one of the biggest gospel bands with an incredible brand, the Planetshakers. This is what I want to do with Oasis, I want to raise a strong African church.”

5. How many awards has Khaya Mthethwa received?

Khaya received the Best Newcomer Award for his album For You at the 12th Annual Metro FM Awards. The recognition came after he released his debut studio album. Khaya worked with Universal Music on the album after securing a recording contract as part of the Idols SA prize.

According to ZAlebs, Khaya also holds a South African Music Award (SAMA). In 2017 and 2019, he won the award for Best Contemporary Faith Music Album.

In 2016, before bagging a SAMA, he won the SABC Crown Gospel Awards trophy for Best Gospel DVD.

Taking to his Facebook account in 2022 to discuss validation from award shows, Khaya had this to say:

"I've worked hard over the years. Proved myself and really done what resonates with my heart and purpose to worry or be validated by awards. I am too old."

6. When did Khaya's passion for radio and television presenting begin?

Khaya began his television career a year after winning Idols SA. In 2013, he took over as host of the Mzansi Magic religious show Gospel Alive.

In 2017, he moved to another channel, BET, to host the gospel show Rhythm and Gospel.

As Khaya's presenting skills improved, SABC1, the country's largest public television broadcasting channel, hired him. Khaya became a presenter on SABC1's morning gospel show, Gospel Avenue.

The small screen seemed not enough for Mthethwa to shine.

In 2017, Khaya joined Metro FM, according to TshisaLIVE. The star began co-hosting The Sacred Space, a popular Sunday show, with Thami Ngubeni.

Khaya expressed his enthusiasm and excitement to DJ Fresh at the time, saying:

"My faith, my life, is transparent over my music. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I love to live my life through my music because there is a sense of authenticity in that and people can relate to that," Khaya said.

In 2022, Khaya moved on to Kaya 959 as the host of Noted. Khaya shared an Instagram post in June 2022, reintroducing himself as the host of Kaya 959.

Source: Briefly News