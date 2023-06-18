Sbahle Mpisane took to Instagram to show off her curvaceous body with seven pictures on her birthday

The fitness influencer is seen in the snaps wearing a revealing black outfit that grabbed her followers' attention

Her famous mogul stepmother MaMkhize and other celebs gushed in the comments and wished her a happy birthday

Sbahle Mpisane is celebrating her 30th birthday today, and the socialite kicked off the festivities with fire Instagram pictures.

Sbahle flaunts her sizzling body on Instagram

The influencer said she was blessed to be given another year of life and marked the occasion with snaps in a sheer lace outfit.

Hundreds of people commented on the jaw-dropping post that left little to the imagination, including media personalities such as Mihlali, Boity, and Londie London.

Shaun Mkhize pens sweet message on Sbahle's birthday

Royal AM football club owner Shaun Mkhize joined the chorus and showed her stepdaughter love on her special day.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Sbahle Mpisane. You are an inspiration to me and everyone around you with your strength, resilience, and love for life. Your determination and passion are truly admirable and serve as a reminder of the amazing things you can achieve through hard work and dedication."

MaMkhize expressed her love for Sbahle and wished her happiness on her next trip around the sun.

"May your birthday be filled with all the joy, love, and laughter you deserve, and may this new year of your life be a grand adventure that brings you closer to achieving all your heart's desires.

See the Instagram post below:

SA Instagram users admire Sbahle's curvy physique

@thembindhlovu05 said:

"Ok so this is a new trend kuma celebrity God have mercy."

@sa.ndile8038 stated:

"Awu kodwa jesu."

@thuledimalele commented:

"Sbahle you are old though, the breasts speak volumes too so stop this thing and raise some kids tu. Kids should be doing this not adults."

@vinyl.meltdown_djdaveyboy mentioned:

"Happy birthday Sbahle. God bless you enjoywishing you a happy day blessed weekend."

@ngcamane21 added:

"It is only broke people who are going to complain."

@mboky posted:

"Ayeye we were never ready for this heat in winter hot like a heater like a boom. Happiest birthday to you gorgeous."

@cde_lucamaca wrote:

"Speedy recovery eish, the moon boot is spoiling the outfit."

@mabusilicious wrote:

"Hectic."

