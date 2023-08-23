Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has one of the most beautiful faces in South African television

She recently had people talking after a picture of her was shared on Twitter, where a user gushed over her looks

The said user also said Black Coffee fumbled Enhle Mbali, which sparked a debate on Twitter

Enhle Mbali Mlothswa's looks were the talk of the town. An internet user shared a recent picture of her, proving her sentiments.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's striking beauty had netizens talking, and some sympathised with Black Coffee. Image: @enhlembali

Tweep says Black Coffee fumbled Enhle

A Twitter user @joy_zelda said Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee fumbled Enhle Mbali. The two are now divorced after being married for four years and have been together since 2011.

The tweep was mesmerised by Enhle's beauty. She shared a picture of Enhle wearing a brown dress with black polka dots.

"Black Coffee fumbled here."

Netizens debate the sentiments shared by Joy

After stating that Black Coffee fumbled Enhle Mbali, which sparked a debate on Twitter, Enhle and her beauty became a huge topic.

@ThatoNtshingil2 said:

"I thought he did until I heard about her scandals."

@CrowderKhanyiso said:

"You people think marriage is a beauty contest."

@Laz_Antsino said:

"I repeat again on behalf of men: facial beauty is what ATTRACTS a man, but it’s NOT what KEEPS a man."

@NthabisengHN said:

"She is really pretty, I get amazed every time I see her on TV."

@AlbertoSithila1 said:

"The internet is weird man, people who don't know you and your relationship saying you messed up without having zero details about what was happening in your relationship."

@SlozikhosiDiva said:

"She looks beautiful. I like her dress. The rest is non of my business."

Is Black Coffee looking to get married again?

Black Coffee told MacG, when he was a guest on Podcast And Chill, that he is done with marriages.

Their divorce got hit with numerous scandals, including the gender-based violence allegations levelled against him by the mother of his two sons.

Following his divorce, Black Coffee told MacG:

"I am with someone, and I am in the most peaceful place with that understanding that there is no pressure."

Source: Briefly News