Social media users have unearthed an old picture of Dr Musa Mthombeni's wife Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and her ex-boyfriend Proverb

The picture sparked a heated debate on social media as fans shared thoughts on the stars' relationships

Many agreed that the relationship was never going to work out and the former Miss SA made the right decision by marrying Dr Musa

Social media users were recently shocked when an old picture of former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and her ex-boyfriend rapper and TV presenter Proverb surfaced online.

Mzansi has shared an old picture of Liesl Mthombeni and her ex-boyfriend Proverb. Image: @drmusamthombeni and Twitter

Liesl Mthombeni and Proverb's old picture resurfaces

One thing we can all agree on is that the internet never forgets. Some social media users were recently surprised to see an old picture of Miss South Africa 2015, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and Proverb when they were still dating.

The controversial picture comes as the model and her husband Dr Musa Mthombeni are living it up in Mauritius on their second wedding anniversary.

Peeps had a lot to say about the former couple. Reacting to the Twitter post shared by @Mo_Magoda, some bet Proverb is regretting letting Liesl go, but others are saying everything turned out the way it was supposed to.

Mzansi reacts to viral pic of Liesl and Proverb

@ItukisengTloub1 said:

"Pro was not selfish, he didn’t string her along. He was still finding his feet as a single man post-divorce. When this one wanted a solid commitment, he released. Meanwhile, on the other side, Thuso’s crush was Bohang Moeko. She was not interested in the doctor. The stars were well."

@6L_V12 commented:

"That's why gents must focus on securing the bag. They'll always be a man with a bigger bag, and they'll always be a more beautiful lady than the one you're with."

@SihleStan231 added:

"One man's trash is another man's treasure ❤️"

Mzansi gushes over Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie, epitomises them as couple goals

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans of celebrity couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie continue to epitomise them as the perfect couple.

Because of how they portray their relationship, a few netizens said they would lose all hope in marriage should they end things.

