Lady Zamar has announced that she will be releasing new music titled Castles

The Collide hitmaker took to her social media platforms to announce streaming dates

She spoke to Briefly News about the journey behind her new sound

Lady Zamar has announced release dates for her new single 'Castles' on her social media platforms. Images: @lady_zamar

Good news for Lady Zamar's fans, the songbird reintroduces herself by dropping new music on Friday, 25 August on multiple streaming platforms.

Lady Zamar announces Castles's single

The sweet-sounding vocalist dropped the dates and title of her new offering on her socials. She said on Instagram:

"I’m beyond excited about this release… it’s the first of many in a journey that I have been sorta scared to undertake for a while now. This is a project that has taken me back to the core of me and has rekindled the love I have for writing and singing.

"I present this song with love to everyone who loves and supports me with my heart open. I truly hope you love the song and you enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed making it. Castles is so dear to my heart and I hope it becomes dear to yours too."

Check out the post below:

Lady Zamar tells Briefly News more about Castles

She told Briefly News about the romantic narrative behind her new song:

"Castles is a story of how you feel when you first meet someone and you do not realise just how significant they are going to be in your life.

"You just shocked at this human being. And for some reason when you look at them every fantasy you've had about perfection and beautiful life it's like this person embodies that."

She explained that she has finally found her musical identity with Castles: a fusion of South African urban and almost Afropop, almost building on her signature sound Mzansi has known her for, but may venture to Amapiano soon.

Social media anticipates Castles

Her fans are eagerly waiting for the song, as the comments showed:

@sir_kwanele enquired excitedly:

"Is the full song out yet @lady_zamar? I NEED this song. my favourite songstress drops again!"

@mambali_n said:

"Been long-awaited, definitely going to enjoy it, Queen."

@blackngubs was amped:

"I know you never disappoint so I can't wait mommy."

@BlvckScvleOle was feeling grateful:

"I’m liking the comments we are progressing thank you South Africa finally."

@PhemieRabs praised:

"Listened to your interview on Metro. So smart and well spoken."

@Scotts1026 complimented:

"This song's snippet is already massive. It's gonna kill once it's out."

@Black_RoseSD was happy:

"This is the Lady Zamar we know and love."

Lady Zamar undergoes throat surgery

In a related Briefly News story, the songstress had throat surgery in 2021 after complications with her vocal cords.

She announced her recovery with news that she will be recording new music, much to her fans' pleasure.

