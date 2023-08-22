Heavy K left his followers entertained when he recently hit the gym to shed some weight

The DJ also took to his social media to announce the release of his new offering, Kwelizayo

His fans are amped with the upcoming music, while some even had a treat with poking at his shades

Inde hitmaker DJ Heavy K is a focused King who knows his worth. He promoted his upcoming music in style, getting a mini makeover.

Heavy K teased with 'Kwelizayo' video while working out, announcing that he will drop the track on 25 August 2023. Images: @HeavykDrumboss

Source: Twitter

Heavy K promotes Kwelizayo on Twitter

The DJ announced to his fans that he's got hot material coming out with a teaser video where he is lifting weights to shed some of his own:

"Fetching my life! #KWELIZAYO drops 25th of August."

Here is the post below:

Tweeps have fun with Heavy K's gym post

The tweet got his music lovers excited with the new music dropping. Others found his choice of gym-wear funny:

@Validator365 advised:

"My King, you need to go for a few runs for a few months before you start doing weights...else lefura le the road running."

@VendaVendor hyped him up:

"I like how you're wearing sunglasses in the gym. Your gym future is too bright."

@Sphe____was curious:

"Is working out while wearing shades a new way of losing weight?"

@Ramatsie2 encouraged:

"Let’s go reclaim our confidence. I have started."

@meaghandmacc was confused:

"Are gane fetching Mara and then di sunglass?"

@Mamosehla1repreminded:

"For clout it won’t work, you’re not ready. Remove zazas and get to work."

@HandsomeSkelm advised:

"Leave the shades in the car grootman."

@ubani_uJokar addressed:

"How are you gonna see yourself lose weight ubusy nama zaza in the gym?"

@Swangs_M asked:

"Will you still be called Heavy K or?"

@khokhas_ also wondered:

"Are you changing your name once you're slim? Slim K?"

