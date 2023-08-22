Heavy K Teases ‘Kwelizayo’ With Workout Video, Netizens Poke at His Gym Wear: "Leave The Shades Grootman"
- Heavy K left his followers entertained when he recently hit the gym to shed some weight
- The DJ also took to his social media to announce the release of his new offering, Kwelizayo
- His fans are amped with the upcoming music, while some even had a treat with poking at his shades
PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!
Inde hitmaker DJ Heavy K is a focused King who knows his worth. He promoted his upcoming music in style, getting a mini makeover.
Heavy K promotes Kwelizayo on Twitter
The DJ announced to his fans that he's got hot material coming out with a teaser video where he is lifting weights to shed some of his own:
"Fetching my life! #KWELIZAYO drops 25th of August."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Here is the post below:
Tweeps have fun with Heavy K's gym post
The tweet got his music lovers excited with the new music dropping. Others found his choice of gym-wear funny:
@Validator365 advised:
"My King, you need to go for a few runs for a few months before you start doing weights...else lefura le the road running."
@VendaVendor hyped him up:
"I like how you're wearing sunglasses in the gym. Your gym future is too bright."
@Sphe____was curious:
"Is working out while wearing shades a new way of losing weight?"
@Ramatsie2 encouraged:
"Let’s go reclaim our confidence. I have started."
@meaghandmacc was confused:
"Are gane fetching Mara and then di sunglass?"
@Mamosehla1repreminded:
"For clout it won’t work, you’re not ready. Remove zazas and get to work."
@HandsomeSkelm advised:
"Leave the shades in the car grootman."
@ubani_uJokar addressed:
"How are you gonna see yourself lose weight ubusy nama zaza in the gym?"
@Swangs_M asked:
"Will you still be called Heavy K or?"
@khokhas_ also wondered:
"Are you changing your name once you're slim? Slim K?"
Hlengiwe Mhlaba to release new music
In a related Briefly News story, Uyalalela gospel star Hlengiwe Mhlaba hinted at new music which was warmly welcomed by the youth.
The singer teased with her traditional sound infused with a heavy Amapiano-inspired instrument in the background.
Netizens gave the teaser a nod, confessing that groove will never be the same with the Holy Spirit around.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News