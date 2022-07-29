Celeste Ntuli has opened up about her new Honey TV show about women who ask their partners for their hands in marriage

Will He Say Yes is all about the country's loving ladies who just want to hear their men saying "yes" to them, and it will premiere on 30 July

The former Isibaya actress and comedienne shared that she brings humour to the love show because most of the ladies were anxious about proposing to their partners

Celeste Ntuli has opened up about adding a TV presenter title to her name. The comedienne has been announced as the new host of a love show on Honey TV titled Will He Say Yes.

The former Isibaya actor will make her TV hosting debut when the show premieres on the channel on Saturday, 30 July. The show is all about women who want to take their relationships to the next level.

According to TshisaLIVE, the show is about ladies who propose to their partners. The loving women will have the bubbly media personality in their corner when they go down on one knee to ask for their partner's hand in marriage.

The publication reports that she star did not audition for the show. She shared that the show speaks volumes about the cultural clash that comes with women who ask their boyfriends to marry them.

Celeste Ntuli said she brings humour to the show because most of the ladies who wrote to the show were really anxious. She added that in one of the episodes, Mzansi will see a man who cried tears of joy when his partner proposed to him. The man said he wished he had asked his bae first.

