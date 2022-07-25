Media personality Nadia Nakai has taken to her timeline to excitedly announce that she's now the owner of her new home

The first-time homeowner took to social media on Sunday, 24 July to let Mzansi know that she picked up the keys to her new crib

The stunning rapper's fans and celeb friends took to her timeline to applaud her for joining the list of SA celebs who own houses

Nadia Nakai is a new homeowner. The stunner took to the timeline to reveal that she's blessed herself with her first home.

Rapper Nadia Nakai has bought herself her first home.

Source: Instagram

The stunning rapper has been dishing out good music, touring all over Mzansi and signing major deals since she started climbing up the ladder in the cut-throat music industry. Her hard work has finally paid off.

Taking to Twitter, the 40 Bars hitmaker let it be known that she's joined the list of Mzansi stars who own their own cribs. According to SAHipHopMag, AKA's girlfriend wrote:

“Picked up my keys for my new house! I’m officially a homeowner!! Praise God!"

Nadia Nakai's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans took to her comment section to congratulate their fave.

DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo said:

"Congratulations mama!"

@yourboy_Siuuu wrote:

"A big amen to the man upstairs, to more happiness and success, Nadia."

@Shhh_Boom commented:

"That's fruitfulness. That's multiplication. Congratulations."

@BADIMO_GMG said:

"CONGRATULATIONS, Mama Megacy."

@Burbs_M wrote:

"Congratulations, so happy for you."

@LuckySmarty_1 added:

"You got the keys, moving in the city like Lock Smith."

Cassper Nyovest shows off stunning sunset view from his mansion

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest had Mzansi jealous when he showed off a stunning view from his mansion. The rapper took to social media to share a snap he took from the top of his house.

The top view of the Siyathandana hitmaker's house shows a beautiful sunset, swimming pool and his large green yard. Taking to Instagram, The Braai Show presenter captioned his post:

"My crib offers some of the most beautiful sunsets I have experienced. I consider myself blessed."

Mufasa's fans took to the timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Many shared that they're inspired by his success, adding that he deserves everything he has because of the hard work he puts in.

