Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline recently to show off stunning views from his lux mansion and Mzansi is here for it

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted a snap of the top view of his crib and bragged that the house offers the most beautiful sunsets

The rapper-turned-businessman's followers took to their fave's comment section to let him know how inspired they were after he shared the snap

Cassper Nyovest had Mzansi jealous when he showed off a stunning view from his mansion. The rapper took to social media to share a snap he took from the top of his house.

Cassper Nyovest showed off a stunning view from his mansion. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The top view of the Siyathandana hitmaker's house shows a beautiful sunset, swimming pool and his large green yard. Taking to Instagram, The Braai Show presenter captioned his post:

"My crib offers some of the most beautiful sunsets I have experienced. I consider myself blessed."

Mufasa's fans took to the timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Many shared that they're inspired by his success, adding that he deserves everything he has because of the hard work he puts in.

reey_moss said:

"Such a beautiful crib."

sligerdoingsumthingz wrote:

"This crib supposed to be in Chicago."

kay.t_mfana012 commented:

"You're an inspiration dawg."

piercedbyzulu said:

"You deserve such an inspirational view."

djfabo_sa commented:

"Sunset Palace."

vincy_dee wrote:

"Oh what a beautiful view."

t.h.a.p.e.l.o._ added:

"The lion kingdom. Mufasa!!! Much LOVE."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

