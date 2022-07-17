Black Coffee has taken to the timeline to post a cool clip of himself playing at a club in Spain while Drake shows him major love

In the video, the superstar rapper is on the dancefloor with others getting down to his and Black Coffee's dance track

The Grammy-winning DJ's fans took to his timeline to share their honest views on the two superstars' bromance

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Drake and Black Coffee are friendship goals. The world-renowned Canadian rapper and the South African DJ have a good working relationship and constantly show love to each other online.

Drake showed Black Coffee major love at a Spanish nightclub. Image: @realblackcoffee, @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Taking to , Black Coffee posted a cool video of himself playing at a nightclub in Spain while Drake was getting down on the dancefloor. The Superman hitmaker, who produced some of Drake's dance tunes, captioned his post:

"Brother came through to show love... honestly, never mind."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Drake shared that the Grammy-winning Mzansi DJ is one of his heroes. He penned a touching tribute to the SA star after he dropped, Honestly, Nevermind. Peeps took to Black Coffee's comment section to share their thoughts on the video.

@MLetswele said:

"You and Trevor Noah are the only celebrities we have in SA the rest are just influencers."

@SisaFlatela_ commented:

"Man, you’re really a living legend and you are blessed."

@Muzlam41 said:

"Give that guy an autograph he's a huge fan."

@KingbNdlovu commented:

"So Drake is your friend. Mr Maphumulo wiGoat."

@Malinga_Nko wrote:

"You are blessed my Brother."

@Maanda_DMW said:

"They didn’t believe in us…….@Drake did."

@Owemvelo commented:

"Big boys worldwide."

@Bonke_SA123 wrote:

"And I think you're the best afro house producer in Africa."

@neo_thage added:

"Super proud of you! We moved from VIP to extra strong just to be closer to our home boy! What an epic night."

Black Coffee trends after Drake drops Honestly, Nevermind

In related news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee trended on social media after Drake dropped his 7th studio album on Friday morning, 17 June. The Grammy-winning music DJ is listed as one of the executive producers on Honestly, Nevermind.

The Mzansi-born superstar produced tracks like Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents on the new album. His son, Esona Tyolo, is also credited for co-producing one song with his dad on the dope project. The 14-track album set tongues wagging on the timeline.

Music lovers took to Twitter to praise Coffee for "convincing" Drake to experiment with dance music. Some peeps shared that Black Coffee's influence is written all over the album.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News