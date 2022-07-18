Somizi Mhlongo left the viewers of Idols SA in stitches when he performed a tokoloshe dance while a contestant sang a song from the classic Shaka Zulu movie

The fans of the show shared that the Idols SA judge looked like a tokoloshe character from the legendary movie because of his outfit and hairstyle

Many social media users shared that they're going to enjoy the new season of the singing competition because their fave is back on the judging panel

Somizi left Mzansi in stitches when the first episode of the new season of Idols SA premiered on Sunday, 17 July. The viewers laughed out loud when the singing competition's judge backed a contestant and bust a major "tokoloshe dance".

The hopeful was singing a song from the classic Shaka Zulu series and SomG decided to do the funny dance all over the stage. His outfit plus the hair made the reality TV star look like he was on the set of the legendary TV series.

Somizi trended on Twitter after his little performance. Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his hilarious dance moves and outfit.

@Simply_Flavia wrote:

"Lol, Somizi wasn't just on Sarafina but on Shaka Zulu as well."

@LangaSboh commented:

"The outfit plus hair style, hyoo!"

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Randel and Unathi right now when they see Somizi the pink voodoo doll."

@SweetKarishma_ wrote:

"I'll never understand how people hate Somizi shem, a whole mood."

@dinykay added:

"Guys @somizi Somgaga is back where he belongs. I'll enjoy this season for sure."

Somizi teaches group of kids to dance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo took to his timeline to share a heartwarming video of himself teaching kids how to dance. The choreographer and the adorable children were getting down to late Brenda Fassie's classic, Ag Shame Lovey (Mi do do).

The larger-than-life media personality is preparing to launch his kiddies' clothing line named Sompire Kids. The kids in the clip he shared were having fun with their idol.

Taking to Instagram, SomG shared that he encouraged the cute boys and girls to keep dancing even when they make mistakes on stage. Peeps took to the Idols SA judge's timeline to applaud him for getting the kids involved in the entertainment space.

