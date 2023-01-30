Media personality Celeste Ntuli is over the moon after she bagged a new TV hosting gig so early in the year

The former Isibaya actress is the new host of We Start 2023 Stronger Together , a four-part series that premiered on Sunday

The comedian shared that the show aims to educate and encourage people of Mzansi to set shared financial goals with family members

Celeste Ntuli has bagged a new hosting gig. The comedian is the presenter of Metropolitan's We Start 2023 Stronger Together. It is a four-part series which debuted on Sunday, 29 January.

Celeste Ntuli has bagged a new TV hosting gig. Image: @celestentuli

Source: Instagram

The actress reportedly shared that the show aims to help people with their finances. According to TshisaLIVE, the show is expected to encourage the people of Mzansi to set shared goals with family members, friends and colleagues.

Celeste Ntuli happy to expand her craft as a host

Celeste Ntuli said she's happy to start the year working, adding that she was really lucky to bag the gig and get paid so early in the year. The former Isibaya actress said she's also happy to expand her craft as a host. The star said she also has big plans for 2023. She's planning to get back to acting and showcasing her acting abilities.

Source: Briefly News