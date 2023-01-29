Lady Zamar has taken to her social media to address Msaki's claims that she writes songs for her

The controversial singer said she only worked on one song with the talented star

Msaki has been making headlines lately after claiming that she is quitting music and social media

Lady Zamar has set the record about working with Msaki straight. Msaki recently had the country applauding her pen game when she claimed that she also writes songs for other stars including Lady Zamar.

Lady Zamar has responded to Msaki's claims that she writes songs for her. Image: @lady_zamar and @msaki_za.

Source: Instagram

Msaki made the revelation during an interview on MacG's popular show Podcast and Chill.

Lady Zamar responds to Msaki's claims

Taking to her Twitter page, Lady Zamar shed more light on her relationship with the star. According to TimesLIVE, the Collide hitmaker said she only worked with Msaki on the hook of one song. The star wrote:

"This is clarity for my za’martians with love. Msaki and I have worked on only one song together ... we co-wrote the hook to Freedom ft rhapsody and have since done no other work together. I am grateful for her contribution and I appreciate sharing my journey with her."

Msaki has been trending on social media after announcing her retirement from music and social media. The star was also termed a homewrecker following reports that she was having an extra-marital affair with media personality Smash Afrika which led to his divorce. She said:

"Smash is a great guy. I have nothing to do with the end of his relationship and I’m hurt."

