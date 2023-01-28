Singer and songwriter Berita left people with many questions after she posted her cute snaps on Twitter

The multi-award-winning singer gave social media users a sneak peek inside her tennis game day

After analysing the pic, fans concluded that the star was playing alone, others said she went there to take pictures for vibes

Berita's tennis court pictures have Mzansi cracking jokes.

The Thandolwethu hitmaker Berita left Mzansi confused with her tennis pictures.

The music star said she went to play tennis, but the picture she posted on social media looked like she was playing alone.

Fans and other celebrities, including the Kaya FM presenter Sol Phenduka have since reacted to the picture, asking the singer about her opponent.

Reactions to Berita's tennis game day

Some people cracked jokes like "John Cena, you can't see me, while others said Berita was playing tennis with a ghost.

Podcast and Chill host @Solphenduka asked:

"First frame. Who are you playing with /against?"

@kabelomagstins commented:

"Content e tlo re bolaya, where's your opponent?"

@Yadlimpisi said:

Tshela Lona abeki phone phansi ayoshaya ibhola ngale, noma uhamba nalo uhlanya alifun ukvela."

@Khuliso_Mabuda wrote:

"Someone would be saying 'she chose to go play tennis instead of being home with her husband on a Friday."

@Meloo411 said:

"Somebody said she's playing against John Cena."

@DjukaMatauri:

"Nota: "you're too proud to ask me to come to play with you and I taught you tennis, I've been playing since I was 4"

