Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on Podcast & Chill host MacG joining the world of politics. The controversial podcaster had the streets buzzing following the announcement that he launched a last-minute campaign for a seat in the upcoming elections.

Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to MacG's political career. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazawi and @macgunleashed

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to MacG's political career

MacG shocked Mzansi with his overnight political career. The star took Mzansi by storm when his video asking fans for signatures after launching his political career.

Taking to her social media page, popular media personality Ntsiki Mazwai shared her two cents on the issue. The Moya Podcast host suggested that MacG is being used to cause confusion and disrupt the voting process. She wrote:

"This feels like a WC backed initiative to disrupt black vote."

Fans react to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Ntsiki's post. Some agreed with her, others said people should leave MacG alone to exercise his rights as a South African.

@AndrewMabe98384 said:

"Mac G and crew lost it. That podcast of theirs will not survive, they must close shop because we can see they are enemies of progress, and we blacks in the majority gave him the viewership he is on now."

@Tsogang3 commented:

"I've been saying: there's money in politics. Register one Ausi, I will lead the department of agriculture "

@Kago_369 added:

"It's not that deep. This is democracy and they didn't even reach the target. What kind of "WMC" plan comes a 5 days before deadline ? This was a spontaneous idea suggested live on camera. If it was WMC it could have been given a few months atleast to actually get those votes."

