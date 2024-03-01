Change Starts Now will not be contesting the 2024 elections

The party’s leader Roger Jardine made this announcement on Thursday night

South Africans were divided in their reactions, with many expressing that they were not very surprised about the non-starter

Change will not be starting any time soon for the newly-established Change Starts Now political party. This comes after the announcement that it has dropped out of the political race less than 3 months after its creation.

Roger Jardine has revealed why Change Starts Now will not contest in the upcoming polls. Image: @RogerJardineZA

Source: Twitter

Leader of the party, Roger Jardine released a statement on his official X account, explaining the reason behind the decision. According to Jardine, the Constitutional Court’s refusal to hear a matter on signature requirements for unrepresented parties was one of the reasons that forced the political party to step out of the ring.

Daily Maverick reported that Jardine’s new goal was to offer support to other political parties that share Change Starts Now’s ideology.

In his statement, the former FirstRand Group chair wrote:

“In the interests of increasing the chances of political change, we offer support to political parties who share our values and the aspirations that we believe voters are looking for.”

South Africans react to Roger Jardine’s announcement

Jardine’s announcement was met with both surprise and apathy from South Africans. While others had hope in the new party contesting elections, many others were not at all surprised that the political infant did not make it to the finish line.

@underpantsAnton said:

“Change starts Later.”

@sascru said:

“Who was going to vote for you mi bra? Don’t worry though, the ANC will not win this election. There is something they don’t want you to see, and that is voters that were apathetic are voting, and they will be the difference to carry MK over the threshold. Amandla!”

@africainsights said:

“A rare moment of honest appraisal and reflection in South African politics. A big surprise nonetheless.”

@angelinedikoko said:

“So when will change come?”

