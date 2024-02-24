President Cyril Ramaphosa is optimistic for significant voter turnout in the upcoming elections

Voter registration closed with almost 28 million South Africans registered, but over 12 million did not

South Africans on social media said they are ready to cast their votes in the 7th democratic elections

Cyril Ramaphosa at the Temporate House at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he hopes for high voter turnout in the forthcoming elections on 29 May. This follows the closure of the voters' roll at midnight on Friday, 23 February.

Voter turnout optimism

Voter registration closed with almost 28 million South Africans registered, but over 12 million potential voters showed disinterest in participating, reported SABCNews.

Ramaphosa said he's optimistic that those who registered will all turn up to vote.

"So, this is what it is. Sometimes we wish that it could have been a much higher number but that’s what it is. So we are going to elections with 28 million who are eligible to vote and hope that we are going to have a much return in terms of those who will vote on the day."

Registered voters eager for elections

South Africans tired of the status quo are prepared to head to the polls to ensure their voices are heard in the democratic process.

Read a few reactions below:

Phuti Emmanuel said:

"Hoping for him and his cabinet to be richer while the voters are economically struggling and experiencing poor service delivery."

BT Charlles Glass Tshweni posted:

"They gonna rig those votes."

Velocity Meme stated:

"Deep down in his heart, he means the opposite."

Mamzo Ann suggested:

"I don't trust this guy. Let's change our votes and vote for change because this guy doesn't care about the people of this country."

Sylvester Kiplimo Kemboi wrote:

"Only a lunatic will vote for the ANC."

Thabo Teboho Moloi added:

"Dream on lying king."

