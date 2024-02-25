Global site navigation

ANC Election Manifesto: Ramaphosa Casts Doubt With Vow of 2.5 Million Jobs in 5 Years
Politics

ANC Election Manifesto: Ramaphosa Casts Doubt With Vow of 2.5 Million Jobs in 5 Years

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa shared an ambitious plan to create 2.5 million job opportunities over the next five years
  • Ramaphosa was speaking during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium
  • South Africans on social media are doubtful about the ANC's ability to fulfil its job creation pledge

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ANC's plan to tackle the unemployment in SA
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed party supporters at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Image: @MYANC
Source: Twitter

DURBAN - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to create 2.5 million job opportunities over the next five years.

Ramaphosa addressed supporters on Saturday, 24 February, at the ANC's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Promises for economic prosperity

He said the ruling party is committed to tackling unemployment and boosting economic growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa outlined ANC's strategy to advance industrialisation and protect strategic industries.

Read also

ANC promises to create 2.5 million jobs in the next 5 years while increasing R350 social grant

Focus on economic transformation

The president added that investing in future sectors will drive economic transformation and create more job opportunities.

Scepticism Amid Support

SA citizens remain sceptical of the party's job creation promises because of past disappointments and the persistently high unemployment rate.

See a few reactions below:

Boitu Van Niekerk stated:

"There's no longer shame for lies, it's common amongst politicians. It is part of their oath."

Mlu Jnr Nkosi posted:

"While the are so many retrenchments going on."

Eugene Pienaar mentioned:

"Best of luck cupcake. Stop smacking your lips. You have said this in the past yet fokall."

Sipho Moses Ndlazi wrote:

"We need to start blaming the voters now not the politicians."

Lebo Moreosele said:

"Unfortunately, it's too late."

Bangani Khathi added:

"Same old song."

Mokone L Komane asked:

"How so? Because the man is not responsible for any job creation in South Africa."

Read also

Ramaphosa reveals ANC manifesto in KZN, promises solutions for loadshedding and service delivery

Elias Kobo added:

"Ramaphosa is fooling the nation. He will never create any real jobs. He once said the government does not create employment."

Ramaphosa Unveils ANC Manifesto in KZN

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to deal with six important issues if the ruling party is voted into power again.

Ramaphosa addressed thousands of ANC supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, pledging to enhance the lives of South Africans if re-elected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel