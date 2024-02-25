ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa shared an ambitious plan to create 2.5 million job opportunities over the next five years

Ramaphosa was speaking during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium

South Africans on social media are doubtful about the ANC's ability to fulfil its job creation pledge

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed party supporters at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Image: @MYANC

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to create 2.5 million job opportunities over the next five years.

Ramaphosa addressed supporters on Saturday, 24 February, at the ANC's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Promises for economic prosperity

He said the ruling party is committed to tackling unemployment and boosting economic growth.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa outlined ANC's strategy to advance industrialisation and protect strategic industries.

Focus on economic transformation

The president added that investing in future sectors will drive economic transformation and create more job opportunities.

Scepticism Amid Support

SA citizens remain sceptical of the party's job creation promises because of past disappointments and the persistently high unemployment rate.

See a few reactions below:

Boitu Van Niekerk stated:

"There's no longer shame for lies, it's common amongst politicians. It is part of their oath."

Mlu Jnr Nkosi posted:

"While the are so many retrenchments going on."

Eugene Pienaar mentioned:

"Best of luck cupcake. Stop smacking your lips. You have said this in the past yet fokall."

Sipho Moses Ndlazi wrote:

"We need to start blaming the voters now not the politicians."

Lebo Moreosele said:

"Unfortunately, it's too late."

Bangani Khathi added:

"Same old song."

Mokone L Komane asked:

"How so? Because the man is not responsible for any job creation in South Africa."

Elias Kobo added:

"Ramaphosa is fooling the nation. He will never create any real jobs. He once said the government does not create employment."

Ramaphosa Unveils ANC Manifesto in KZN

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to deal with six important issues if the ruling party is voted into power again.

Ramaphosa addressed thousands of ANC supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, pledging to enhance the lives of South Africans if re-elected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News