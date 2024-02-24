Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban has reached full capacity hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the ANC's election manifesto

Thousands of ANC supporters flocked to the 56,000-seater stadium, with overflow areas set up in the adjoining People's Park

South Africans on social media as they discussed the significant turnout for the ANC's manifesto launch

The ANC election manifesto launch drew huge crowds at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Image: @MYANC

DURBAN - Hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the stage to deliver the ANC's election manifesto, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban is already filled to capacity with enthusiastic party supporters.

Overflow area opens

The stadium is bursting at the seams, and the adjoining People's Park is transformed into an overflow area to accommodate even more ANC supporters, reported TimesLIVE.

Social media sound-off

South Africans took to social media platforms to share their thoughts on the massive turnout at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

They are offering a range of opinions and perspectives on the ANC's election manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sèan Bożałek wrote:

"The crowd pleasers come to listen too Cyril , being a good lawyer he always knows and delivers what his audience wish to hear."

Sefako Mofokeng said:

"Free lunch,free sleeping t-shirts."

Noza Allan mentioned:

"Not impressed, if they were doing things right, it would be something."

Musa Mfolozi commented:

"Father of loadshedding, poverty, and joblessness is using the poor and those who are politically bankrupt."

Norman Charles Langeveldt added:

"They all waiting for their R350 social grants."

Cpho Ed Mhlanga stated:

"We stand ready to vote for a progressive organisation to lead this South African society."

Mapakisha shared:

"I may be the EFF member but inside my heart I really know that ANC still deserves my vote."

