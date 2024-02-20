President Cyril Ramaphosa displayed confidence as he addressed ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC is facing competition from former President Jacob Zuma's MK party in the upcoming elections

The fight for control of KwaZulu-Natal is heating up as Ramaphosa and Zuma are rallying support in the region

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma had electoral campaigns in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Deon Raath and Waldo Swiegers

In the lead-up to the National and Provincial Elections, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa remains unmoved by former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party as a contender.

Battle for KwaZulu-Natal intensifies

The competition for control of KwaZulu-Natal, a crucial voting block province, is intensifying. Ramaphosa and Zuma are both vying for support in the region.

According to SABCNews, Ramaphosa's engagement in areas where the MK party has gained traction reflects his determination to secure ANC dominance. Ramaphosa told ANC supporters in the province:

“I didn’t think that there would be a lot of people like this. You are full to capacity in such an amazing way, which will scare off those who are against us. They will be shaking where they are seeing that the ANC is alive here."

Zuma mobilises support

Former President Zuma actively campaigned across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, rallying support for his new political party.

Despite facing opposition within the ANC, Zuma remains resolute in his efforts to mobilise voters under the MK banner.

"Every black person must join uMkhonto we-Sizwe, even those who have other parties must join here because MK is the today, the future and till eternity here in Africa."

Katlego Motlhabi said:

"This one doesn't care anymore. Whether the ANC wins or not, his billionaire status won't change. "

Mzwandile Pikoli posted:

"There is no comparison between President Ramaphosa and former president Zuma. It's clear that Ramaphosa is the best."

Moguy O'lekker mentioned:

"People please vote for EFF or MK party and leave Stellenbosch garden boys alone."

Donald Kingpitbull Ngobeni wrote:

"Mini civil war looming between these two parties. It reminds me of IFP and ANC back then. It is bound to happen again."

Musa Mfolozi added:

Jacob Zuma the people's president, the friend of the working class. Let's go South Africans, come the election day viva Mk viva. "

