Cassper Nyovest successfully filled up the Mmabatho Stadium in his hometown of Mafikeng with supportive fans

The rapper and concertgoers took to social media to post breathtaking pictures and videos from the epic concert

South African music lovers joined the chorus in commending Cassper for organising world-class events

Cassper Nyovest filled Mmabatho Stadium to capacity. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest proved he's still relevant and influential after fans flocked to Mafikeng to fill up the Mmbatho Stadium.

His concert took place on Saturday, 3 December, and his supporters celebrated his triumph on social media.

Lots of pictures and videos from the event were shared, and #FillUpMmabathoStadium has been trending for over a day.

Mufasa was overwhelmed by the support and expressed his gratitude online. He tweeted:

"This event had so many issues I can’t even start to explain. The fact that this event even happened was a miracle. Thank you so much for your support. I am nothing but grateful. I am humbled and overwhelmed. I wanna come back next year. Y’all coming?"

@MatsileMohau said:

"I don’t understand why people hate Cassper. This guy is a legend bafethu."

@iam_mitchell01 wrote:

"Fully packed!❤️❤️Cass he's hated only on Twitter, the other gent will never."

@itskokets0 stated:

"Cassper Nyovest is a GOAT ❤️"

@GiftedBoigh mentioned:

"For the rest of this December, we celebrate this epic ongoing history-making. #FillUpMmabathoStadium ntate. I salute and get inspired by you all the time."

@itskokets0 said:

"When Mkhadzi came out to the stage, I went crazy."

@ThisIsColbert added:

"Your favourite rapper can't even fill up a local community hall but you're hating on Cassper Nyovest for #FillUpMmabathoStadium. Respect yourself, champ!"

@itu_nadia posted:

"Mufasa did it. You can’t tell me you still doubt this champ is a GOAT!"

