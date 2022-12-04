Cassper Nyovest and Fans Post Videos and Pictures From Successful Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium Concert
- Cassper Nyovest successfully filled up the Mmabatho Stadium in his hometown of Mafikeng with supportive fans
- The rapper and concertgoers took to social media to post breathtaking pictures and videos from the epic concert
- South African music lovers joined the chorus in commending Cassper for organising world-class events
Cassper Nyovest proved he's still relevant and influential after fans flocked to Mafikeng to fill up the Mmbatho Stadium.
His concert took place on Saturday, 3 December, and his supporters celebrated his triumph on social media.
Lots of pictures and videos from the event were shared, and #FillUpMmabathoStadium has been trending for over a day.
Mufasa was overwhelmed by the support and expressed his gratitude online. He tweeted:
"This event had so many issues I can’t even start to explain. The fact that this event even happened was a miracle. Thank you so much for your support. I am nothing but grateful. I am humbled and overwhelmed. I wanna come back next year. Y’all coming?"
@MatsileMohau said:
"I don’t understand why people hate Cassper. This guy is a legend bafethu."
@iam_mitchell01 wrote:
"Fully packed!❤️❤️Cass he's hated only on Twitter, the other gent will never."
@itskokets0 stated:
"Cassper Nyovest is a GOAT ❤️"
@GiftedBoigh mentioned:
"For the rest of this December, we celebrate this epic ongoing history-making. #FillUpMmabathoStadium ntate. I salute and get inspired by you all the time."
@itskokets0 said:
"When Mkhadzi came out to the stage, I went crazy."
@ThisIsColbert added:
"Your favourite rapper can't even fill up a local community hall but you're hating on Cassper Nyovest for #FillUpMmabathoStadium. Respect yourself, champ!"
@itu_nadia posted:
"Mufasa did it. You can’t tell me you still doubt this champ is a GOAT!"
