Cassper Nyovest will be taking the stage at the highly anticipated #FillUpMmabathoStadium show in a few hours

The rapper went onto social media to urge his fans headed to the concert to be responsible on the roads

Cassper said he was ready to have fun in Mafikeng and pleaded with his fans not to drink and drive

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Cassper Nyovest sends a message about road safety to his fans going to his concert. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The long-awaited day for the #FillUpMmbathoStaddium concert has arrived, and concert lovers are headed to Mafikeng to witness one of Cassper Nyovest's legendary shows.

The rapper has said he wants the event to run smoothly and pleaded with his fans to be careful with consuming alcohol. He tweeted:

"To all the fans coming to Mafikeng for #FillUpMmabathoStadium. Guys, please be safe! Drive slow. Please don’t drink and drive. When you’re inside the stadium, please be responsible with your drinking. Please be careful. May we please have an incident-free event? Let’s have fun!"

His followers also took the opportunity to send him well wishes ahead of the show with a star-studded line-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi people made concert trends and praised him for raising the bar regarding quality events in the country.

Read Mzansi's comments on the concert below:

@MenoeKabelo said:

"Cassper, my brother this is inspirational brother, you're on to something. All the best, brother."

@JustKiingza stated:

"Good luck Refiloe. This is special stuff. USA artists even fail to do 10 000 people"

@MohlalaRakgadi added:

"A responsible king. We love to see it.❤️"

@Panwell_Heating tweeted:

"Wish you a successful event!"

@TTigersstory suggested:

"Drink plenty of water as well. Today is hot as hell."

@Mpumiie62742023 mentioned:

"All the best Mufasa on your fill up.Show them dust my man."

@mowenedrine asked:

"Will you perform Tito Mboweni?"

Makhadzi shows Cassper Nyovest some love ahead of his highly-anticipated Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium Concert

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has taken to her timeline to show Cassper Nyovest some love. The Ghanama hitmaker gave the rapper a shout-out ahead of his Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert on Saturday, 3 December.

Makhadzi is also one of the performers at the highly-anticipated gig.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News