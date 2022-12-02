It's been a few years since the South African rapper and producer Pro Kid passed on, and many South African artists, like Mtee, continue to celebrate his life

ProKid, whose real name is Linda Mkhize, passed away in August 2018 after suffering a seizure as his family revealed

Today, 2 December, award-winning rapper Emtee remembered ProKid with a video followed by a touching caption

Emtee remembers ProKid. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Twitter

Emtee touched many hearts after posting a video tribute to the late rapper ProKid. Captioning the video, Emtee wrote:

"All I ever wanted was feature from my favourite rapper"

Fans and other celebrities took to the comments section to react. Former Skeem Saam star Gift Mokhampanyane @thee_Gifted_1 quoted Emtee's lyrics and wrote: "Met Pro just the other day & my dream came true, what you wanna say."

@Sniperontarget_ said:

"Please extend that same grace to other kids. I know you worked with a lot of people, and I respect you, but you have more power to open doors. Youngins will raise you higher than you ever been. Open the gates, you have power."

@ThezaGuy:

"I know what you mean. Been hoping for the day I spit bars with @HipHopPantsula on a @BonganiFassie beat with some @TsakanMhinga vocals..."

Cassper Nyovest asks Emtee to perform at #FillUpMmabathoStadium after rappers squashed long-term beef

In another article, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest asked Emtee to perform at his highly anticipated event sent to take place tomorrow, 3 December.

Cassper revealed that he reached out to Emtee after their public reconciliation and tried to get him for the anticipated show. "We tried and tried to call and text, couldn’t get a hold of him. I even tried to DM him, mina, personally, I am on Twitter. I woulda loved to have Emtee at Fill Up. It woulda been beautiful. #FillUpMmabathoStadium"

Emtee also responded to Cassper's tweet confirming his claims. He said he will perform at #FillUpMmabathoStadium even for "Freesky." Fans have since taken to the comments sections o react. One person asked: "Grootman, I saw all the Maftown big names on the final poster except Fifi Cooper. I hope she's in.

Source: Briefly News