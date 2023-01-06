The African National Congress has adopted a resolution to abandon some of its economic transformation policies

This comes after NEC member, David Makhura, said the party has acknowledged that policies failed to integrate women and the youth into the economy

The adoption of the resolution comes as the ruling party prepares for its 111th-anniversary celebration which will take place on Sunday, 8 January

BLOEMFONTEIN - It's back to the drawing board for the African National Congress (ANC), which just adopted a resolution to pivot on economic transformation tactics after some of the party's policies have failed.

ANC NEC member David Makhura says the ruling party must decide which economic policies to keep and which to throw out. Image: Papi Morake & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

According to national executive committee (NEC) member, David Makhura, one of the ANC's policy shortcomings include the failure to incorporate women and the youth into South Africa's mainstream economy.

Makhura's comments come as the governing party finally concluded its 55th national elective conference on Thursday, 5 January. The NEC member said the ANC would begin consultative processes to determine which policies should be abandoned and which are worth keeping, EWN reported.

NEC holds a special meeting in preparation for ANC's 111th-anniversary celebration

Meanwhile, the newly elected NEC is expected to have a special meeting on Friday evening, 6 January, to finalise the statement President Cyril Ramaphosa will be presenting at the ANC 111th anniversary celebration.

ANC members have been busy with a number of activities in the build-up to the Sunday, 8 January celebration. Before the NEC meeting, Ramaphosa will participate in a Presidential golf day where citizens can pay R350 000 for a game with the president.

On Saturday, 7 January the president will hold meetings with local farmers and close the day off by hosting a fundraising gala dinner, TimesLIVE reported.

The whole weekend will be closed off with the much anticipated anniversary celebration which will be kicked off with a church service followed by an address from Ramaphosa at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

South Africans weigh in on the ANC's economic transformation tactic change

South Africans are less than impressed with the adoption of the resolution.

This is what citizens are saying:

@27395f3adab9473 exclaimed:

"After 28 years, this is all they can say!"

@KennethHughMuso commented:

"Adopt a resolution to fix the failing power grid. The lack of urgency around fixing it makes us believe the loadshedding is part of a strategy."

@ZazaZuz55754735 added:

"Economic transformation tactics? Delusional on steroids here."

