The International Relations and Cooperation department's, Clayson Monyela, got tongues wagging with a spicy tweet

The head of the diplomacy warned his colleagues in government that he would name and shame them for not doing their jobs right

South Africans were quick to join in on the accountability campaign, with Northern Cape Premier Dr Paul Zamani becoming its first victim

PRETORIA - South Africa's head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, is not playing with his poorly performing colleagues. Monyela took to Twitter to name and shame departments, officials and municipalities in all three spheres of government for not doing their jobs.

Clayson Monyela has vowed to hold poorly performing government officials and departments accountable on Twitter. Image: DircoSA/Facebook & @ClaysonMonyela/Twitter

Before the end of 2022, Monyela posted a tweet on his timeline saying it would be used to "remind fish to swim" and warned government officials to prepare themselves to be tagged until they do their jobs.

Monyela's tweet received great responses from politicians and citizens alike who pledged to help in the naming and shaming campaign.

According to TimesLIVE, the head of diplomacy received numerous calls from mayors and municipal officials begging him to spare them and not expose them to his 200k followers.

Dr Zamani Saul, the Premier of the Northern Cape became the first victim of Monyela's accountability campaign. As if taking up a call to action, a member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Ricardo Mackenzi, put Saul on blast for a supposed R531 million housing project that was supposed to be completed in May 2022.

It's safe to say Monyela won the hearts of many South African citizens who took to social media to praise him for his campaign.

This is what South Africans are saying:

@Nkunzi_Emnyama praised:

"Yep, we are ready… Let’s get RSA back on track."

@adoonsnm pledged:

"I am ready to play my part #southafricamycountry."

@hlatseentle added:

"Supporting this campaign. This is our country and we cannot let people keep on destroying it."

