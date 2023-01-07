An internal poll conducted by the African National Congress (ANC) reveals voters still prefer Cyril Ramaphosa as the party's leader

The results show that the party needs Ramaphosa to have a fighting chance at next year's national elections

South African citizens discussed the poll results online about Ramaphosa's popularity, and they had varying opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cyril Ramaphosa is the preferred leader of the ANC based on poll results. Image: Leon Sadiki and Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) conducted a poll to determine the popularity of party president Cyril Ramaphosa following the Phala Phala saga.

Results indicate that should Ramaphosa resign the ANC will lose 20% of votes from its supporters, reported TimesLIVE.

After the Section 89 panel concluded that Ramaphosa may have breached the Constitution, many people expected the president to resign.

Ramaphosa seems to have the support of many despite the controversy at his game farm that put his political career at risk.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Multiple senior members of the ANC publicly bashed Ramaphosa for bringing the party's reputation into disrepute.

In December, Ramaphosa was re-elected as the president of the ANC after contending for the spot with Zweli Mkhize.

SA citizens' comments are below:

Celabemncisha Kantshosho said:

"I remember how drastically the rand lost its value when he was about to resign. Matamela we are behind you all the way. RET forces watch the space he will finish his term."

Thabiso Maila wrote:

"He's not going anywhere. He's got our full support even Zuma knows that."

Cobus Strydom mentioned:

"He won't ever, none of them will resign from the gravy train. They need to be pushed out and with great effort."

Unathi Canda added:

"We should encourage him to resign then, so we don't have to deal with this devilish party ever again in future."

Cheeks Nxumalo stated:

"He has enough to start his party then."

"Sit back and watch the space": ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa stays mum about imminent Cabinet reshuffle

Briefly News reported that with the African National Congress (ANC) 55th conference finally over, President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be more at ease and cracking jokes.

Ramaphosa was asked by journalists when he would be reshuffling his cabinet since several ministers did not make it back onto the ANC National Executive Committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News