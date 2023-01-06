President Cyril Ramaphosa wants journalists to stop asking him when he would be reshuffling the cabinet

The ANC leader was bombarded with questions about the new changes following the conclusion of the 55th conference

Ramaphosa jokingly told reporters that they needed to relax and that an announcement will be made in due course

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

BLOEMFONTEIN - With the African National Congress (ANC) 55th conference finally over, President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be more at ease and cracking jokes.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is staying tight-lipped about the imminent cabinet reshuffle. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa was asked by journalists when he would be reshuffling his cabinet since several ministers did not make it back onto the ANC National Executive Committee.

In response to the question, the head of state told reporters that they needed to stop asking and should exercise patience.

"Wait for the moment the president will apply his mind and stop asking when is that going to happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Just know that the president will apply his mind and as always we will be coming to you all and the nation and tell you what is going to happen," said Ramaphosa.

In the video clip posted by TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa was met with laughter from journalists when he said:

"Relax and have a cup coffee, sit back and watch the space."

Cyril Ramaphosa kicks off ANC golf day fundraising event

With the conclusion of the 55th conference, the ANC is gearing up for their biggest annual birthday celebration bash. This year, the much-anticipated party will be held in Mangaung in the Free State province at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, according to The Citizen.

The big party will be held on 8 January and will be preceded by the ANC's fundraising golf day event at the Bloemfontein Golf Club, on Friday, 6 January.

The golf day comes with a hefty price tag of R350 000 for anyone who wants to tee off with the president. Playing golf with ministers, premiers and NEC members went for R75 000 per player, reports TimesLIVE.

Tee-off with Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) members carried a price tag of R50 000 while playing golf with mayors cost R20 000. All players were also required to pay a registration fee of R2 500.

David Mabuza’s fate as deputy president uncertain as cabinet reshuffle looms, SA reacts: “Very lazy this one”

Briefly News previously reported that the secretary general of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, said that David Mabuza will know in two weeks if he will remain as the country's deputy president.

Mabuza failed to get re-elected to the party's National Executive Council (NEC) at the ANC's national conference that took place in December.

Speaking to the media at Imvelo Safari Lodge close to Bloemfontein, Mbalula said the ANC is still considering if it should reshuffle the cabinet, reported News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News