The country is eager to know whether David Mabuza will continue in his role as the country's deputy president

Fikile Mbalula said president Cyril Ramaphosa is still deliberating on reshuffling the cabinet and that the issue will be resolved in two weeks

South Africans online discussed Mabuza's tenure as the deputy president and where his political career is headed

David Mabuza getting sworn in as the South African Deputy President at the South African in 2018. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The secretary general of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, said that David Mabuza will know in two weeks if he will remain as the country's deputy president.

Mabuza failed to get re-elected to the party's National Executive Council (NEC) at the ANC's national conference that took place in December.

Speaking to the media at Imvelo Safari Lodge close to Bloemfontein, Mbalula said the ANC is still considering if it should reshuffle the Cabinet reported News24.

According to EWN, Mabuza turned down his nomination at the conference and was replaced by Paul Mashatile as the party's deputy president.

Now his political career is in limbo but Mbalula said the ANC's leadership is working hard at restructuring.

South African citizens weighed in on the topic on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Nkosinathi Makasi said:

"They are good at discussing positions and defending corruption but fail with service delivery."

Ditiro Seerane mentioned:

"The Cat deserves a pat on his shoulder for saving Mzansi from Zuma's reign of terror, he should be celebrated and deserves a heroic welcome in his province."

LeeFab Mathoka stated:

"Either a minister or deputy minister. Watch the space."

Jefferson Manamela added:

"I'll never forgive him for going to Russia when the country needed leadership: he may now go in peace."

Jarule Makofane said:

"Very lazy this one, I thought South Africa had no vice president all along."

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the future of Deputy President David Mabuza is uncertain following the release of the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) results.

Mabuza failed to be elected to the ruling party’s highest decision-making structure at its national elective conference at the weekend in Nasrec.

