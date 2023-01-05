President Cyril Ramaphosa took a public opportunity to take an indirect swipe at his rival Ace Magashule

Ramaphosa seemingly accused the former ANC secretary-general of capturing and trying to use branches in the Free State for personal benefit

The president implored the ANCWL to revive the branches in the province and never let them be captured again

BLOEMFONTEIN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been touring the Free State in the build-up to the African National Congress' (ANC) 111th-anniversary celebration.

President Ramaphosa has made a veiled swipe at former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Image: Mlungisi Louw & MOHAMMED ABED

Source: Getty Images

The newly re-elected president of the ANC used the fanfare to seemingly make a dig at former party secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule, accusing him of capturing party branches in the Free State and using them for his own benefit.

The build-up to the anniversary celebration started with a visit to the family of late party president, Reverend Zac Richard Mahabane and a wreath-laying ceremony on Mahabane's grave, The Citizen reported.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein during an ANC Women's League (ANCWL) event on Wednesday, 4 December where he challenged the league to revive the branches.

The president implored the women of the ANC to never allow the branches to be captured and used for the benefit of one individual again.

According to TimesLIVE, the individual Ramaphosa was referring to was Ace Magashule who was the chair of the Free State for 20 years before becoming the party's SG.

Though Magashule has not been at the helm of the province for some time, the legacy of his influence remains. So much so that the province could not hold its conference ahead of the ANC's December conference because of countless delays by branches that were pushing Magashule's agenda against renewal.

Ramaphosa vowed that the branch's efforts would not work, adding:

“The train of renewal is in motion and it will crush anyone who stands [in] its way.”

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's accusations against Magashule

South Africans are divided. While some believe Ramaphosa is correct, others think the president is a hypocrite.

Below are some reactions:

@SA1STORNOTHING commented:

"Finally, he is starting to talk."

@musangwe_2072 accused:

"Yawn. These are rich words coming from a corrupt person who used money to buy his position, shame."

@Phiri13Williams claimed:

"Ace is down and out though....out for good."

@apologist_anti added:

"The president of pointing fingers."

@MatthewsMaphal1 agreed:

"He is correct through."

@phoksd stated:

"Ramaphosa captured the conference with the money and has the nerve to talk nonsense."

