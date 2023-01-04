President Ramaphosa explained one of the goals that the African National Congress (ANC) plans to achieve in 2023

Ramaphosa said the new leadership in the ANC are energised and full of wisdom and will bring renewal to the party

Most South Africans on social media said they only want to see an improvement in service delivery

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Fikile Mbalula at a gravesite in the Free State. Image: @PresidencyZA

KROONSTAD - The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said the newly elected top seven National Executive Committee (NEC) members are ready to push ahead with the party's renewal agenda.

Ramaphosa said this at the wreath-laying ceremony of the late ANC leader Zaccheus Mahabane in Kroonstad, Free State.

The president said the new leaders are focused on action and that he is confident in their capabilities to take the ANC to greater heights, reported TimesLIVE.

Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and other officials were present at the ceremony to honour the late stalwart.

It was Ramaphosa's first public engagement following his re-election as the ANC's president in December.

South Africans weighed in on social media about Ramaphosa's remarks and the ANC's goals for 2023.

Katleho James said:

"This must be the year of service delivery, we are tired of endless infighting."

Letsie Moroka wrote:

"I can't wait for 2024 to remove this government."

Dante WaKurara asked:

"Broken record this. Didn't it start with his election in 2017?"

Rodger French stated:

"More like a year to misappropriate state funds."

Derek Bock suggested:

"Then fire all your useless cabinet ministers if you are serious about putting SA first and not the ANC."

