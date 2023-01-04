President Cyril Ramaphosa says he doesn't feel betrayed by the branches who abandoned him at the last minute of the ANC conference

The president claimed that there is no such thing as betrayal in the ruling party and that the branches had spoken

South Africans believe Ramaphosa is in denial and the ANC is not as unified as it appears

KROONSTAD- President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is no love lost within the African National Congress (ANC) after several branches dumped him at the 11th hour during the party's elective conference in December.

President Cyril Ramaphosa claims there is no betrayal in the ANC. Image: Filip Singer & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa was speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of late ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane in Kroonstad, Free State. The president said that there was no betrayal in the ANC and that what happened at the conference was the will of the branches.

In a video posted on Ramaphosa's Twitter feed the president added that the 55th national elective conference was a conference of the branches, regardless of the actions of a select few who tried to influence the outcome.

According to TimesLIVE, there was speculation that Limpopo Premier and his deputy Florence Radzilani would come under fire over their failed attempt to ditch Ramaphosa for Mkhize.

However, it is all water under the bridge for Ramaphosa and now that the conference was over, and the leaders had been elected it was time to rally behind them.

The president added that he was confident that the new leadership would lead the country to greater heights.

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa's claims that he was not betrayed

@Time2Coach claimed:

"A man in deep denial."

@MaloseAlpheus4 added:

"He was dumped by Stan not branches. Stan betrayed him."

@Doingthebell demanded:

"Wake up and smell the rot."

@MASENJA_NA suggested:

"He must dump them too."

@Ronald35168897 commented:

"The President is correct the ANC does not betray the ANC. If anyone has been betrayed it is South Africa that has been betrayed by the ANC."

