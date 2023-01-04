The African National Congress has every intention to mend the rift between Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the political organisation is holding talks with Zuma regarding his legal bid against Ramaphosa

South Africans have a difference of opinion on the matter, and some people say the ANC should have suspended Zuma a long time ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) plans to intervene in former President Jacob Zuma's legal bid against Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC has stepped in between Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa amid an ongoing legal battle. Images: Scott Eells & Janine Schmitz

Zuma issued a summons against Ramaphosa and accused him of being an accessory after the fact concerning the private prosecution matter against State Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

According to City Press, the ongoing legal tiff between the two prominent figures of the ANC has left the party in a difficult position.

Newly-elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula stated during a media briefing on Tuesday, 3 January, that the party would be engaging with Zuma to resolve the matter.

"We are not going to leave Zuma alone, but we are busy trying to engage him about the matter. We chose not to engage with him on public platforms," said Mbalula.

According to IOL, Ramaphosa will be heading to court on 10 January to halt Zuma's private prosecution bid scheduled for 19 January.

Despite the National Prosecuting Authority stating that Zuma does not have a certificate to privately prosecute Ramaphosa, Msholozi's legal team is determined to go ahead with the proceedings.

Zuma and his team will only stand down if a court of law orders them to do so. The former president accused Ramaphosa of failing to act against Downer when he allegedly leaked his medical certificate to the press.

Downer and Maughan believe that no crime was committed because the letter in question was part of public records.

South Africans seem to have taken sides on the matter between Zuma and Ramaphosa. Some people feel that Zuma is justified because the ANC did not protect him, while others are tired of the tiff and want Zuma to get suspended.

Here are some comments:

@siphodube said:

"I find it strange that this is about Zuma, not Ramaphosa. Fikile is a little biased on the matter. The ANC has failed to protect Zuma hence the action he is taking."

@siboniseni_p said:

"I wish Zuma could get all help he deserves to succeed arrest this guy."

@KingVessy said:

"ANC President must appear before the court and deal with the issue correctly. If there is malicious prosecution ANC must suspend or expel Former President Zuma from the party."

@Stan17247341 said:

"They should leave Zuma alone, he is being controlled by the opposition and the worst haters of the ANC. Engaging Zuma will be a fruitless exercise as he only listens to Dali Mpofu, Jimmy Manyi and Sikhakhane."

@ThandoLegod_ said:

"But they didn’t intervene when Ramaphosa arrested Zuma."

@la_absalom said:

"There is a vengeful Zuma against Ramaphosa. Nothing like a legal battle "between" Ramaphosa and Zuma. State Capture revelations a festering sore on Zuma. ANC will have to absolve Zuma to make any sense to him. This they can't achieve, however how hard they try."

@NathiMsezane2 said:

"Intervening in a rift between Renewal and Bitterness would be a daunting task for them . The latter might not be keen to come to a party "

