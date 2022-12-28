President Cyril Ramaphosa has plans to have the private prosecution case against him tossed out of court

Former President Jacob Zuma plans to charge Ramaphosa for his alleged failure to act on another matter

The feud between Ramaphosa and his predecessor has left many unimpressed and tired of the back-and-forth

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa wants private prosecution launched against him to be declared unlawful and tossed aside.

Former president Jacob Zuma hopes to drag Ramaphosa to court for his alleged failure to act on the alleged leak of his medical records by state prosecutor Billy Downer and a journalist.

Ramaphosa is seeking an interdict to stop Zuma from continuing with the matter. According to TimesLIVE, the president filed papers to have the matter heard urgently.

Zuma’s legal bid was launched a day before the African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference, leading many to believe he had ulterior motives.

Ramaphosa claimed that the private prosecution was invalid since Zuma was not granted a nolle prosequi certificate, The Citizen reported.

Citizens are tired of the drama between Ramaphosa and his predecessor. Here’s what some social media users had to say:

@JR45864661 said:

“I am neither CR's fan nor the party he leads. But, I am wondering why CR got dragged in a case against Billy and Karen. He is not a party to that case and he is not involved in any way. The arms deal case is "S v Z & T" & the president is not a respondent. Please advise.”

@mogalewakanyane commented:

“It's very difficult to convince supporters of Zuma on matters where the law is involved. It's just a waste of time to be precise, a futile exercise.”

@cab_delivery posted:

“Zuma is abusing our judiciary.”

@ThemaTwala wrote:

“Cyril’s moves are just PR, otherwise, all angles are covered, we have been down this road before he never loses a case. Zuma is abusing our judiciary.”

@IXhoko added:

“Indeed it will be set aside. Because nobody can touch Cyril Ramaphosa, not even God.”

Zuma slams NPA for dishing out "false information" after saying he does not have a certificate to prosecute Ramaphosa

Briefly News reported that former President Jacob Zuma has lashed out at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after the agency stated he does not have the certificate required to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Jacob Zuma foundation issued a statement on Thursday, 22 December, in response to the NPA accusing the law enforcement agency of making false statements.

The NPA stated on Wednesday night that it did not issue a nolle prosequi (unwilling to pursue) against Ramaphosa as Zuma's team previously claimed, reports SowetanLIVE.

