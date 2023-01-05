President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as president of the ANC is causing some drama in KwaZulu-Natal

The RET faction in KZN is so displeased that they are considering exchanging their black, green and yellow regalia for something new

Nkosentsha Shezi claims the RET faction is obliged to provide the voters in KZN with a new political home

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DURBAN - To say the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the African National Congress (ANC) is displeased with President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as party president would be an understatement. The faction is so displeased that some of them are considering new political homes.

The chairperson of the RET faction, Nkosentsha Shezi and Carl Niehaus claim a new movement is needed to salvage the mission of the ANC. Image: @NShezi/Twitter & RODGER BOSCH/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nkosentsha Shezi, chairperson of the RET faction echoed expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus' sentiment, that a new movement was needed to salvage the ruling party's historic mission.

Niehaus, who was also part of the RET faction, claimed his movement would absorb all party members who weren't happy with the direction the ANC was going under Ramaphosa's rule.

According to Mail & Guardian, Shezi, who is a staunch Jacob Zuma supporter and opposes Ramaphosa's leadership, said the RET Faction was considering its options.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The RET chair claimed that the faction had a responsibility to provide the people of KZN with an alternative political home before the national election in 2024.

Shezi said:

"We will definitely be making an announcement before the end of January."

Whether by design or pure coincidence, Shezi comments about the potential divorce came the same day ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalua said the parties leaders would meet with former president Jacob Zuma.

Shezi accused the top brass of the ANC of using the meeting with Zuma as a smokescreen aimed at gaining support from ANC members and voters before the national election, IOL reported.

South African react to the RET faction's search for a new home

Confused South Africans took to social media to question whether the RET faction was making a sound decision.

Below are some comments:

@Bianca669777465 asked:

"I'm just concerned about the new movement when we have the EFF, ATM and UDM. Will that not divide us further?"

@SirBobb47309591 claimed:

"The untenable position of the ANC is being an organisation that has opposition within itself. Some people harbour anti-ANC tendencies, and yet they claim to be true members."

@tuse11 suggested:

"Name of Party: Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (RETA)."

@Chris_Namune pondered:

"I wonder if @MbalulaFikile will let this particular issue slide."

Cyril Ramaphosa accuses ex-ANC SG Ace Magashule of capturing and using Free State branches for personal gain

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been touring the Free State in the build-up to the African National Congress' (ANC) 111th-anniversary celebration.

The newly re-elected president of the ANC used the fanfare to seemingly make a dig at former party secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule, accusing him of capturing party branches in the Free State and using them for his own benefit.

The build-up to the anniversary celebration started with a visit to the family of late party president, Reverend Zac Richard Mahabane and a wreath-laying ceremony on Mahabane's grave, The Citizen reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News