The African National Congress (ANC) newly elected deputy president, Paul Mashatile said he would step up as the country's second-in-command if asked

The country is expecting a Cabinet reshuffle following the ANC election of new leadership at its national conference a month ago

SA citizens on social media reacted with mixed opinions about Mashitile eyeing a top government position

Paul Mashatile says he is willing to become deputy president of SA. Image: Phill Magakoe and Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN - The deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC), Paul Mashatile said he would accept the offer to be the country's deputy president if given the opportunity.

Mashatile said at the moment he is happy fulfilling his duties as the party's second-in-command at Luthuli House.

He made the statement in Bloemfontein after he returned from paying homage to the late ANC leader, Thomas Mapikela at his gravesite in Phahameng cemetery, reported TimeLIVE.

The ANC has arranged several activities in Free State in preparation for the party's 111th birthday which will be celebrated on Sunday.

Former ANC deputy president, David Mabuza is currently not in the province with his fellow party members and Mashitile said he is attending to family matters.

"I am told that if he has an opportunity to join us, he will come and join us.”

SA citizens' comments are below:

Lukia Masilo said:

"Mara Paul doesn't have that thing, he's just like the current deputy president. I don't see him as the next president."

Paul Tladi wrote:

"Comrade Paul Mashatile deserve the role of second in Command of SA."

Mapogo Matakanye mentioned:

"It's like replacing Mabuza with another Mabuza, he must relax and wait for his term."

Lethu Mhlungu added:

"He is ready to become a corrupt deputy president."

Sizwe Ndebele stated:

"He must just forget, ANC is going down in 2024."

Source: Briefly News