President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the African National Congress can salvage what's left of South Africa's trust in the party

The president told party delegates, during the resumption of the ANC's elective conference, that they had to win back SA's trust

South Africans think the ruling party has lost the nation's trust forever with many saying Ramaphosa's words came too little too late

BLOEMFONTEIN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told African National Congress (ANC) delegates that the ruling party had to win South Africa's trust back.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the ANC to win back the trust of South African. Image: Leon Neal & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa made these comments during the opening of the second leg of ANC's elective conference. The conference had to be split in two after the party failed to conclude it on time in December.

Though Ramaphosa has given delegates their marching orders, citizens believe it is too little too late.

Here's what South Africans are saying about the nation's trust in the ANC:

@EliasmMokwana said:

"It's too late."

@Stephanus1952 declared:

"You and your criminal ANC party will never be trusted again!"

@carminecos asked:

"How can thieving gangsters be trusted?"

@PaperPro2020 added:

"@CyrilRamaphosa NEVER gonna happen, you lie, you steal, you terrorise."

@BbwMaturity suggested:

"It is very easy yet so difficult for them to do it. Deal with corruption, fire non-performing ministers, implement policies, don't just speak about them, deal with dysfunctional municipal councils, repair infrastructure (roads, rail), and sort Eskom for good... Why is it so hard?"

@Exquirentisbus1 claimed:

"The ship has long since sailed ... you will never get that trust back again. Ever."

Ramaphosa says round two of the elective conference will determine the future of the ANC

While addressing delegates, President Ramaphosa said that the decisions that were made at the commencement of the conference would map the future of the ANC.

Ramaphosa said that the decisions could reignite the party's voter turnout and rectify its organisation decline, propelling the ANC on a path to renewal, News24 reported.

However, UCT politics professor, Zwelethu Jolobe claims there is a disconnect between what delegates believe to be important for South Africa and the reality of where the country finds itself, EWN reported.

