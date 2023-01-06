The African National Congress's 55th conference concluded on Friday morning, 6 January with a speech from Cyril Ramaphosa

The ANC president told delegates that the resolutions adopted at the conference needed to be implemented

Ramaphosa added that the 55th conference was a historic moment because it solidified the party's stance on renewal

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress's second leg of the 55th conference has come to an end with a speech from the party's leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa closed the party's 55th conference on Friday morning, 6 January. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

During his closing speech, Ramaphosa told ANC delegates that the political organisation needed to ensure that resolutions become a reality.

According to TimesLIVE, at least 3 000 delegates from across the country listened to Ramaphosa's speech, both in person and virtually, on Friday morning, 6 January.

The 55th elective conference was adjourned last year following Ramaphosa's re-election as the party's president, beating former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's attempt to replace him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ramaphosa stated that the 55th elective conference will be one for the books because party members united against destructive forces. The ANC president added that the conference will also be remembered as a key moment for the ANC's renewal path.

Ramaphosa went on to say that the conference was a decisive moment to reclaim the ruling party and return the ANC to its former glory, reports SABC News.

Some of the ANC's resolutions include increasing ANC funding since the party's pockets suffered due to the implementation of the Political Funding Act.

The ANC also formed the Monitoring and Evaluation unit at Luthuli House which will monitor the service delivery of ANC members in government.

In addition, ANC delegates agreed to address the challenges faced by the country such as unemployment, the electricity crisis and the rising cost of living.

Mzansi weighs in on the ANC conference ending

Some South Africans were happy that the ANC conference had come to an end and hoped that elected leaders would go back to work. Here are some comments:

@tpgbru said:

"Thank the Lord! Maybe you can spend some time doing what we pay you to do? Like maybe fix the electricity crisis? We can never have a government that spends more time on their k@k party than the country! ‍♂️"

@BettorHarry said:

"Thank God. Now can you actually go and do some work?"

@B0NAKELE1 said:

"What about the previous resolutions because they were never implemented and he was part of all ANC conferences what makes this one special now."

@chris_tod said:

"And the looting begins for 2023!!"

Cyril Ramaphosa tells ANC delegates the party needs to earn SA’s trust back but citizens say it’s too late

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa told African National Congress (ANC) delegates that the ruling party had to win South Africa's trust back.

Ramaphosa made these comments during the opening of the second leg of ANC's elective conference. The conference had to be split in two after the party failed to conclude it on time in December.

Though Ramaphosa has given delegates their marching orders, citizens believe it is too little too late.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News