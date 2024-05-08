Radio presenter Lamiez Holworthy spoke about manifesting her dream life as a young child to living it

Lamiez Holworthy was one of the esteemed guests at the 2024 Metro FM Awards, and she was dressed by Masango

On her Instagram page, Lamiez shared a reel where she is seen preparing for the ceremony, and she shared some advice for young girls

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Metro FM radio presenter and DJ Lamiez Holworthy shared some sound advice to her younger fan base. The media personality is blessed to be living her dream life, and she told other women that they could achieve this, too.

Lamiez Holworthy opened up about manifesting her future to actually living it. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez speaks about her life

TV and radio personality Lamiez Holworthy took to Instagram to speak about the power of manifestation and how it worked for her.

Lamiez Holworthy attended the 2024 Metro FM Awards, not only as a guest but as one of the people to present. Her killer dress by Masango turned heads and earned her praises on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On her Instagram page, Lamiez shared a short video, also known as a reel, where she was preparing for the ceremony and was supported by her husband, Khuli Chana.

Lamiez advises young girls

To her young fans, Lamiez told them that dreaming is essential if one wants to live that life.

Lamiez mentioned how she had always wanted to be a successful DJ and mother, a reality she is living right now.

"Little black girl, ALL your dreams are valid. Growing up, all I wanted to do was be on SABC 1 and Metro Fm. All I wanted was to be a fully booked DJ, businesswoman and SUPERMOM whilst changing the world a little at a time… and now? Now, I get to call all those dreams my reality. Ps. Interviewed my highschool crush at the awards."

Fans gush over the Morules

Netizens were enchanted by Lamiez's beauty and were left swooning at her supportive husband.

thamuzy said:

"He meant it when he says he gave the hottest chick sefane Sa hae ... I love how you love each other. How can you not love this lady, beautiful mama maan."

shibu.chrisie:

"The whole wardrobe was on the top-notch. Your dreams are really intact. In life we plan and God decide,,,this is the true reflection of it. You deserve it."

the_boujee_traveller:

"I love this content so much . Look at you shining. Dream life lived in full HD. I love this for you baby."

Lamiez fire performance impresses many

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lamiez recently gave fans a show after her impressive DJ set. She entertained club patrons when she made incredible dance moves to her performance.

Mzansi sang Lamiez's praises for another flawless set and her hourglass figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News