It feels like just days ago that Lamiez Holworthy joined the MetroFM team, fulfilling one of her biggest dreams

The co-host of The Penthouse Session became a part of the Metro after the station parted ways with some of its biggest names

Lamiez hopped on social media to share the proud moment in her life with her adoring followers: "Here’s to breaking more boundaries"

It's been six whole months since Lamiez Holworthy landed a major gig at MetroFM, co-hosting The Penthouse Session with Lulo Café. The DJ is celebrating her professional milestone as she beams with pride.

Lamiez found herself with a weekly spot on the country's third-biggest radio station after Metro shuffled out some of its biggest personalities, reports Youthvillage.

Holworthy has been a part of the MetroFM station intermittently for the past two years, joining MoFlava on Tuesdays for a feature called Tattooed Tuesdays.

The DJ has seen a boost in her following since bagging her gig on the station and took to her Instagram to commemorate six months of her dream job. In her caption she wrote:

"6 months ago, I bagged one of my many dream jobs. Ticked one of the many on my bucket list and it’s been nothing short of amazing."

Lamiez Holworthy supports hubby, encourages Khuli Chana to go back to school

Lamiez Holworthy has proved again that she's more than just a wife to her rapper hubby, Khuli Chana. Holworthy encouraged the Buyile hitmaker to go back to school after leaving it over ten years ago.

Briefly News reported Khuli took to social media a while back to share that he has enrolled at AFDA, a film, arts and TV school.

The musician thanked his wife, Lamiez, for encouraging him to return to school and for her continued support. The star said he's rebranding because his song Buyile is more than just a song to him.

"It’s not easy but I’m determined TO WIN!! Thank you Wame, @LamiezHolworthy for the encouragement. Thank you to the fans #Buyile is blowing UP!!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za