A young man posted a photo of his childhood, where he reflected on the time he thought he met a WWE wrestler

The Facebook user went viral after sharing a picture of a look-alike of famous WWE personality Hulk Hogan, whom he met

Many people were thoroughly amused by the throwback photo of the man's joy over meeting 'Hulk Hogan' when he was younger

A man on Facebook posted a photo from his childhood that became a viral sensation because of his love for WWE. The gent received a lot of attention on social media for the time he thought he met Hulk Hogan as a child.

A man shared a photo of a Hulk Hogan lookalike he met when he was younger. Image: Siviwe Lutseke / Facebook

The photo of the young gent with the man he thought was Hulk Hogan received more than 20,000 likes. Thousands of people commented with endless jokes about the young man's childhood moment.

Man reflects on meeting fake WWE star

In a post on Facebook, Siviwe Lutseke posted a photo of himself from when he was a young boy posing with the supposed WWE wrestler. The Facebook user shared the photo where he thought he met the actual Hulk Hogan, but now he realises it was simply an Afrikaner dressed as him. He pointed out the massive grin that was on his face as the Hulk Hogan look-alike swung his arm around him. See the photo of the man and 'Hulk Hogan' below:

SA amazed by John Wick look-alike

Briefly News reported on a viral video that showed a man at a South African mall who looked like actor Keanu Reeves. The man who went viral was dressed in an all black outfit which closely resembled Reeves' iconic character John Wick.

The video of John Wick going around the local mall left many people amused. People were making jokes about the uncanny resemblance between the man and John Wick.

Keanu Reeves' lookalike was spotted in KZN dressed as his character John Wick. Image: Jamie McCarthy

SA jokes about fake Hulk Hogan

Online users thought the photo of the man when he was a young boy with fake Hulk Hogan was hilarious. People made jokes about the names of the wrestlers to make several puns.

Darren Kilfoil said:

"Did the 'Hey boetie!' instead of 'Hey brotha!' not give it away? 😂"

Luvo Lv Mbusi wrote:

"I also remember this same dude years back in primary school, I was like nahh, this is not the real Hulk Hogan, but my peers laughed at me, br,o I tried to convince them that it ain't him, but I guess I was seen as a fool back then."

Kakwapa commented:

"Hulk Hogan, from Temu. 😅"

ChipoAbigal Zhuwau was amused:

"I'm sure most people here would have done the same🤣he does look like him."

Remano Victor joked:

"You met Hannekom Hogan."

Asemahle Loliwe laughed:

"Surely you thought the guy with a mask is Rey Mysterio.🤣"

Chretien Le Keur added:

"Hulk van Riebeek?"

Nongoloza Mfoka-mjovo Gubevu was in stitches:

"I like the fact that he didn't tell you the truth 😂"

Kelvin Lee added:

"He looks like him I would have be excited too 🤣"

