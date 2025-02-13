A woman who looks like Oprah has been making the rounds on social media, with netizens making hilarious puns

The lady can be seen holding what appears to be a winning voucher from Shoprite, with a curious onlooker in the background

People across Mzansi unleashed their inner comedians and made side-splitting remarks about the picture

An Oprah lookalike has made South Africans bust out jokes. Images: Jan Van Potgieter/ Facebook, Westend61/ Getty Images

Source: Facebook

It's not often you see a celebrity lookalike, but one woman who looks like Oprah Winfrey got the attention of South Africans across the internet after a pic of her went viral. The lady can be seen with a winning voucher from Shoprite in hand, and an inquisitive onlooker in the background.

What are the odds

shared the pic online which drew the attention of hundreds of people. The comments show just how much creativity the woman inspired, with many making remarks about famous lines Oprah has said before.

See the hilarious post below:

Off-camera antics

Ever since her height of popularity in the mid-2000s, Oprah has disappeared from TV screens around the world. Once one of the most successful talk show hosts, she now runs several projects away from the spotlight sometimes.

Oprah has made major business moves since leaving her live talk show days. Image: Marla Aufmuth/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans had their fun with the pic and shared some wise-cracking comments about the woman.

Read the comments below:

McUngu IV said:

"I thought she’s WinFree but she won anyway."

Subriena Angel Jones commented:

"Guy at the back waiting for her to say...you get one, you get one...everyone gets one😂😂🤣"

Monre Metala mentioned:

"🗣️ I hope everybody's getting a Shoprite voucher 🗣️"

Fargowrld Oneumbrella posted:

"The dude at the back will rob her 😂"

Lande Hermanus stated:

"You get one , you get one !!!! You all get one!!!! 😃 😀 😄 😁 🤣 🤣 😂"

Tshepo Nkhabu Cycles said:

"That man at the back is not happy, he wants to know why its not him😩"

Popular actress Amanda Manku, popular for playing the role of Lizzy on the telenovela Skeem Saam, is set to take the stand against her father, Captain William Manku, who is accused of murdering her mother and grandmother.

