South African media personality Bonang Matheba made headlines after cute pictures of her were shared on social media

An online user posted gorgeous pictures of the reality TV star on their page, which went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Bonang's beauty

Bonang Mathemba looked stunning in her recent pictures. Image: Chris Jackson/Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

South African media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba always knows how to grab the attention of many fans and followers on social media. She recently became the talk of the town after cute pictures of herself were posted online.

An online user, @QueenBs_World, shared some stunning pictures of the reality TV star who celebrated New Year's Eve with her boyfriend, David Phume, wearing a colourful summer dress.

See the pictures below:

Netizens compliment Bonang's beauty

Shortly after the pictures of Bonang Matheba wearing a stunning colourful summer dress were posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section complimenting the reality TV star's beauty. Here's what they had to say:

@Porch97916227 commented:

"My sweet beautiful queen of all times."

@DhianiAnul wrote:

"She's so pretty."

@Ms_BarbieKM said:

"I need this pucci dress so bad."

@alostroNOMICAL mentioned:

"@Bonang jou vokken lekker ding. What do you do with all these clothes because I know you won’t wear them again, please just borrow me this cute dress you are wearing."

Bonang Matheba had fans gushing over her beauty. Image: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Bonang Matheba

Born on 25 June 1987 in Mahikeng, North West province, she is the daughter of Gampi Matheba and Charlotte Mokoena. Her father, Gampi, is a senior lecturer at North-West University, while her mother, Charlotte, is the Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at Sasol.

She attended Fourways High School in Johannesburg before enrolling at the University of Johannesburg for a marketing degree. Although she initially left her studies to pursue her career, she later returned to complete her degree.

