Destiny’s Child Members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams Reunite in 4 Beautiful Pics
- Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams shared a heartwarming moment in some unknown pictures
- The Destiny's Child members' reunion left fans feeling nostalgic, as many hoped for an official comeback
- Social media users are obsessing over the ladies' gorgeous snaps and ageless beauty
A Destiny's Child reunion? Yes, please! Fans are crossing fingers after seeing the iconic trio together in some never-before-seen snaps.
Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle reunite
The last members of the iconic Destiny's Child, Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle, pulled on fans' heartstrings with unexpected reunion pictures.
The Say My Name singers seemingly came together to celebrate Kelly's birthday, judging by Bey's caption, and looked like they hadn't aged a day since their days as a trio.
Taking to her Instagram page, Beyoncé shared snaps from a dinner surrounded by several other women and sent a special shout out to Kelly:
"Birthday bestie."
Here's what fans said about the ladies' pictures
Social media is gagging over Bey, Kelly and Michelle's stunning snaps and ageless beauty, while others requested new music:
jmal24 pleaded:
"Can we get one more Destiny’s Child album, please, I beg."
theninavelvet said:
"My Shaylas! You see how beautifully you age when you mind your own business?"
JamaiyaLoray wrote:
"So, after Act III, can we get another Destiny Child reunion? Let me take my delusional self to sleep."
LovelyOTPs was gagged:
"Each of them is so freaking gorgeous! Beyoncé's red lip, Kelly's smile, Michelle's eye makeup!"
aykosha023 recalled:
"I remember when I saw them for the first time, I thought, 'Oh my God, how beautiful they are,' and after so many years, they are indeed."
purple_pastry hinted:
"Listen. If there’s anything, anything you've got to give your fans, it’s a Destiny Reclaimed album. We’re still waiting for DC3."
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammy Awards
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Beyoncé making history at the Grammys by winning in the Country category.
The singer's album, Cowboy Carter, made her the first black woman to win a Grammy award for Best Country Album.
